Between the unavoidable “SportsCenter” and shows like “First Take,” “Pardon the Interruption,” and “Around the Horn," the network could be said to specialize in two types of programming: sports coverage (highlights and actual live sports) and shouting matches. But “30 for 30,” which debuted in 2009, is different. Initially a series of 30 documentaries by talented, occasionally notable directors (Peter Berg, Barry Levinson, Ice Cube) about events that had occurred during the network's 30 years in business, it was followed by 13 films produced under the rubric “ESPN Films Presents,” and we are now in the midst of season two of “30 for 30.” Conceived by "Sports Guy" columnist Bill Simmons, “30 for 30” is something like the television cousin of Grantland, the ESPN-funded online magazine he edits: Both hire artistic talents not commonly associated with the ESPN factory in Bristol to harvest nostalgia and reap prestige, though not always ratings. (Nostalgia, in fact, is a big part of both operations. What could be more nostalgic than celebrating your own 30-year anniversary by resurrecting old stories? Grantland, meanwhile, is named after legendary sportswriter Grantland Rice.)

Connor Schell, ESPN Films vice president and executive producer, told me that “30 for 30” does best in the highly coveted 18-34 demographic and that “the Bo Jackson rating was a terrific number for the network.” Moreover, because the stories told in the “30 for 30” series are evergreen, they have a long afterlife—in reruns, in DVD box sets, and on Netflix, where most of them are available for streaming.

“It’s a great complementary programming to what is core to the network,” he added.

The problem, of course, is that core. It is difficult to conceive of ESPN abandoning it any time in the near future: talking heads screaming at each other about the news is, comparatively, an incredibly easy and cheap way to fill up the day, and by all accounts is deeply ingrained in Bristol’s culture. (“I need to figure out a way that I can operate in my own sphere and not deal with Bristol as much,” Simmons said, before “30 for 30” or Grantland had been launched, in the oral history Those Guys Have All The Fun.)