BOYCOTTING THE WEB GIANTS is far harder than changing your coffee-buying habit, however. Hodge’s email address is a Hotmail account, so anyone boycotting Microsoft cannot write to her with their thoughts. The search function on the website of the charity Christian Aid, which has been touring the country speaking against tax evasion, is powered by Google, so boycotters cannot find out about the campaign if they are determined to avoid all of Google’s products. Church Action on Poverty, meanwhile, urged a one-day boycott of Facebook—by reaching out to the 4,300 followers of its own Facebook page, where a lively debate ensued (thus boosting Facebook’s traffic).

As for Amazon, U.K. sales for Kindles during this pre-Christmas period are three times higher than last year.

This may all explain why these companies are not rushing to follow Starbucks’ lead with voluntary payments to the government.

"We make a substantial contribution to the U.K. economy through local, payroll and corporate taxes," the company said in a statement ahead of its grilling by Hodge’s committee in November. "We also employ over 2,000 people, help hundreds of thousands of businesses to grow online and invest millions supporting new tech businesses in east London. We comply with all the tax rules in the U.K."

And since then it has become, if anything, more defiant.

“I am very proud of the structure that we set up. We did it based on the incentives that the governments offered us to operate,” Google Chairman Eric Schmidt told Bloomberg, after it reported that Google avoided paying income tax by shifting $10 billion in revenue into a shell company in Bermuda. “It’s called capitalism… We are proudly capitalistic. I’m not confused about this.”

Governments across Europe will have to work together if they are to claw taxes back from companies as large, confident, and savvy as these. With a cold winter ahead and austerity bringing wage squeezes and spending cuts across the continent, it will not be too long before politicians decide fighting the corporations will win them more in votes than it costs them in money.

So far, neither Google nor Amazon has shown any sign of changing their arrangements, or of being afraid of customers deserting them for rival websites or brick-and-mortar shops. They are probably right not to worry; it would take a giant reduction in their sales to dent their massive growth among Britons, who spend more online than shoppers in any other major country.

Still, a small dip for an online giant can be a windfall for smaller operators like East London’s Broadway Bookshop, a traditional store where books are packed floor to ceiling and staff members can recommend, off the top of their heads, a good book on fiscal policy.

“Well, I don’t know if it’s anything to do with the boycott, but this week has been a real boom. Our Christmas sales don’t normally pick up until next week,” Jane Howe, the owner, told me.

And could she get a copy of Shindig!?

“I could get it in by Friday,” she said. “Is that any good?”