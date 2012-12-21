December still sees a deluge of cash-grabbing holiday albums, but most are unrelentingly awful. Leading this year’s onslaught is Cee Lo Green’s “Magic Moment,” a collection in which the only original, “All I Need Is Love,” is a throwaway collaboration with the Muppets, and the album “Cheers, It’s Christmas” from country singer Blake Shelton, the centerpiece of which is a chintzy cover of Canadian kitsch-spinner Michael Bublé’s “Home.” Christmas releases by the pop-country act Lady Antebellum and the pop singer Christina Perri barely show signs of a pulse, with one unremarkable original each. Dutiful, nostalgic covers of old standbys—“I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” “Winter Wonderland,” “Let It Snow! Let It Snow!”—abound.

The songs that have stuck around since the glory days of Christmas pop music to hinge on emotions more intense than mild nostalgia. A great holiday song needs a lot of things—a hook, a voice—but the most important is feeling: “All I Want for Christmas Is You” would never work without its unguarded enthusiasm. A song like “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” meanwhile, is powered by rawness and sorrow.

But the gradual secularization of Christmas in American culture has taken its toll on the music industry. As the religious purpose of Christmas has gotten increasingly remote, pop songwriters seem to have less to say about it. Today Christmas recordings are reliable but rarely spectacular sellers. To share real feeling is to take a risk, and the music industry is more risk-averse than ever. In our most beleaguered entertainment sector, even ambiguously Christian pop stars like Bieber or the high-wattage songwriters they work with don’t want to take a real chance on Christmas. (“Everyone’s gathering around the fire,” Bieber sings in Auto-Tune-sprinkled “Mistletoe,” “Chestnuts roasting like a hot July.”)

Perhaps the only place where the Christmas song still thrives is an arena that should be allergic to its charms: that supposed hotbed of irony and subversion, indie rock. In 2010, Beach House released the gorgeously depressive free holiday single “I Do Not Care for the Winter Sun.” This year the orchestral indie-pop singer Sufjan Stevens released Silver & Gold: Songs for Christmas, Vols. 6-10, an attention-testing compilation of original holiday songs and fractured covers recorded between 2006 and 2012. It’s a warbly, frequently trying exercise—though when it gets noisy and transgressive, a rewarding one. At the very least, it’s taking a form of American vernacular music seriously while having some fun with it.

In the age of irony, indie rockers may be the only musicians with no cultural cachet to lose when it comes to Christmas. If Christmas has been secularized to the point that its meaning has splintered, indie rockers are engaging with it in part to deconstruct it. The Magnetic Fields wrote a sardonic, slightly confounding Christmas song—with one verse in German—for a non-Christmas album in 2010. In 2004, the Walkmen released the inebriated, discursive single “Christmas Party,” which embraced the company of old friends and familiar songs only as a salve for being otherwise alone. These songs poke at Christmas from the margins, and yet most them end up telegraphing something earnest and true.