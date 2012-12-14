Politico’s fawning obituary of banker and media magnate Joseph Allbritton was predictable, given that his son Robert is the newspaper’s publisher. According to the obit, Allbritton senior was “genial and easygoing,” “often gave charitable gifts anonymously to avoid publicity,” and had “an uncommon gift for making numbers come alive in his imagination.”

Barely noted was Allbritton’s scandalous role in the destruction of Riggs Bank, his most famous property. Allbritton became the chairman and chief executive officer of Riggs after acquiring a controlling interest in the bank in 1982. He stepped down from the bank’s board in 2001, but kept a seat on the board of its parent company, the Riggs National Corporation, until 2004. One year later, PNC took over Riggs National Corporation. “The PNC sale brought Allbritton a large financial sum but the loss of the historic Riggs name … remained a source of regret for Allbritton,” the Politico obit said in its only paragraph about the scandal.



Almost entirely glossed over, except for a single sentence, is the sordid narrative that led to the PNC takeover. In 2004, the U.S. Senate released a report, prompted by a story I wrote in the Los Angeles Times, saying Riggs had “turned a blind eye” to evidence that the bank was “handling the proceeds of foreign corruption.” The Treasury Department hit the bank with a $25 million penalty. The next year, Riggs paid a $16 million criminal fine over related charges that it had failed to report suspicious transactions with foreign account holders. The judge who imposed the fine described Riggs as "a greedy corporate henchman of dictators and their corrupt regimes." With its reputation in tatters, the bank was a ripe target for PNC.





The Senate reported that Riggs conducted business with clients from several countries “with high risks of money laundering and foreign corruption.” Among those was Chile’s long-time dictator, Augusto Pinochet. According to the report, Riggs opened multiple accounts for the dictator and his family, used aliases and offshore shell corporations to disguise his ownership, and “accepted millions of dollars in deposits from him with no serious inquiry into the source of his wealth.”

All this was done “with the knowledge and support of the Bank’s leadership,” including Allbritton, who, along with other senior bank officials, would periodically jet down to Santiago for meetings with the dictator. “As a horse enthusiast, your fine young calvary officers, their horses and the superb performance they put on was excellent,” Allbritton wrote the dictator after a 1996 visit that included a reception at a military academy. “We attach great importance to our relationship with you and the Chilean Military and look forward to expanding our cooperation in the future.”