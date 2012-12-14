Even worse, if Obama were to go along, it would set up the exact wrong dynamic going forward. I’ve argued that in order to prevent the GOP from destabilizing the economy by resorting to extortion next year—that is, demanding enormous cuts in entitlements before it will agree to raise the debt limit (the failure of which could trigger a financial crisis)—Obama needs a fiscal cliff outcome that results in a sweeping public repudiation of the GOP and its tactics, something that can only be accomplished by going over the cliff and bringing public pressure to bear on the GOP until it folds. That way, Republicans will see that it’s not just Obama who’s trying to get them to do something they oppose; it’s the public that’s demanding it.

The problem with the GOP's fall-back proposal is that the takeaway for the party's most conservative elements will be that Obama, not the public, has forced them to allow income taxes to rise on the wealthy. They will be maximally motivated to seek a rematch next year when the debt limit comes due. And, indeed, that’s step two of the strategy the GOP is considering, according to the Times.

Having said all that, there are two potential problems here, one or the other of which is likely to derail the whole diabolical plan. First, as the Times points out, even if the House GOP managed to pass such a bill and get Senate Republicans on board, it’s entirely possible that the Democratic Senate, recognizing that it backs Obama into a tough position, would kill it before it got to his desk. That wouldn’t be ideal, since it would let Boehner reclaim some of the political high ground he’s lost over the past year-and-a-half. (We passed the middle class tax cuts the president said he wanted!) But it would probably be necessary. More to the point, though, I have a hard time seeing how this passes the House in the first place. Even though the new idea would net the GOP about as much as it could possibly hope for in this situation, given the leverage Obama has, I suspect a number of House conservatives—probably too many—will consider allowing income taxes to rise on the top two percent the kind of abject capitulation they simply can’t abide. If that’s the case, Obama will have been saved yet again by the breathtaking irrationality of his opponents.

Update: We initially cut a few lines from this piece by mistake in the rush to get it up quickly. I've restored them and tweaked a few other sentences for clarity.