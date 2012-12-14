The most dramatic trade war in the world today isn’t being waged between nations, but in cyberspace. And instead of tariffs on, say, grain or cars, the barrier is blocked apps.

Take the latest photo-sharing dustup. Instagram started it, by preventing its cute square snapshots from loading on Twitter, forcing would-be viewers to click through to Instagram’s website, which is owned by its corporate parent Facebook. Within a week, Twitter retaliated by releasing a knockoff version of Instagram's atmospheric filters.

Meanwhile, another hot border war saw a ceasefire of sorts: Apple, which had kicked Google's mapping application off the latest version of its iPhone operating system, decided to accept a new iteration of the app, which was released Thursday. Of course, Apple didn't have much of a choice, after putting out its own miserably flawed mapping app, which was mocked most recently for sending Australians wandering in the desert. (Australian police said the app was causing users to take a “potentially life-threatening” wrong turn in a scorching state park where drinking water is scarce and cell-phone reception is even scarcer. Days later, Australian police also complained about the Google app, for sending drivers down the wrong way of of a one-way street in a heavily touristed town.)

Those are just this week's incidents. In recent years, Walmart has stopped selling Amazon's Kindles, Amazon has stopped allowing Google programs from running on Kindles, Facebook has kept its whole domain from being searchable by Google, Apple has excluded Google's YouTube app and kicked books out of iTunes for having too many links to Amazon's store, and Google has reminded everybody that it will block their sites if necessary. As citizens in this digital universe, we expect that all these social Web services be perfectly integrated with one another—after all, don't companies want to keep us happy, so that we keeping coming back for more? Sure. But only if we're using what they're making.