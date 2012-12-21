Those undertaking such risks were sometimes coerced and sometimes driven by curiosity, desperation, or the prospect of plunder and loot (such as Francis Drake, whom Chaplin sums up as a “small nobody from nowhere”). More often than not, circumnavigators were also instruments of empire. From the start, there was a close though not invariable correlation between patterns of global voyaging and the transcontinental pretensions of particular, mainly Western states. Most early circumnavigations were bound up with the ambitions of the Spanish and Portuguese empires and their Protestant competitors, conspicuously the British. In the nineteenth century, both the Russian and Japanese empires sponsored circumnavigations to demonstrate and publicize their status as great powers. And in 1907, Theodore Roosevelt, who relished most forms of aggression, dispatched the Great White Fleet around the world with the intention (not always fulfilled) of showcasing the new, trans-oceanic capacities of American naval power.

Chaplin links her second, crowded phase of circumnavigation—“Confidence,” spanning from the 1780s to the 1920s—overwhelmingly to the hegemony of the Western empires, the protracted peace after Waterloo between the major European states, and the coming of steam power. The resulting spirit of confidence and entitlement that she claims for this era is sometimes overstressed. Edwin Landseer’s brilliant canvas on the destruction of Sir John Franklin’s Artic expedition, Man proposes, God disposes (1864), is surely a reminder that even supremely assured mid-Victorian Britons knew that hubristic voyaging might prove lethal, that there were limits. But Chaplin is right to point out that the changes of this era allowed even some amateur sailors to take a successful stab at circumnavigating the globe. Ida Pfeiffer, a middle-aged Viennese widow went round the world twice on her own in the 1840s and 1850s. The pistols that she carried in her luggage seem to have been unnecessary: “I was never insulted by deed, word, or even look.”

One of the intriguing aspects of Chaplin’s book is that it captures some of the complex balance sheet of empire: the many instances of ruthless asset stripping, casual slaughter, and cultural arrogance, but also the busy new transcontinental connection-making, copious opportunities, and eager accumulation of knowledge that this period of protracted Western hegemony sometimes afforded its beneficiaries. When HMS Challenger set out on its circumnavigation in 1872, it carried masses of scientific equipment but only two cannons, which were mainly used for signaling. The voyagers returned, in perfect safety, with “the largest oceanic database yet generated.”

Sensitivity to the occasional ambivalence of matters imperial also informs Chaplin’s brilliant discussion of Jules Verne’s Around the World in Eighty Days, first serialized in 1872, and the initial inspiration for her book. She read it in the original French while engaged in a maritime expedition of her own off the coast of Bermuda. While circling the globe in the hope of winning a bet of £20,000, the hero of Verne’s novel, Phileas Fogg, rescues the beautiful Indian widow Mrs. Aouda from sati. (Verne is careful to point out that she is almost “white”.) Once the party is safely returned to London, however, Verne allows her to propose to Fogg and sweep him off his well-traveled English feet. By contrast, as Chaplin sharply observes, the most recent film of Verne’s novel converts Mrs. Aouda into a suitably vigorous critic of empire, while simultaneously reducing her to the passive recipient of Fogg’s manly proposal.

The final section of this splendid book is “Doubt,” and it is less gripping than the others, though unfailingly intelligent and acute. After 1914, the Western imperial self-confidence that had helped power and permit so many earlier circumnavigations began to falter. At the same time, the onset of mass travel inexorably robbed globetrotting of much of its heroic, pioneering quality. By 1939, commercial airlines had created nineteen different world routes. Blissful new liners emerged that allowed the affluent to cruise round the world with all the comforts of a luxury hotel, and with only seasickness and the occasional iceberg as remaining hazards.