IN STRUCTURE AND style, Woes resembles Bolaño’s blockbuster 2666, which appeared in 2008. Bolaño, however, left instructions for the publication of 2666—something he did not do for Woes. This is not surprising: Woes, while hardly the weakest of Bolaño’s posthumously published works, most resembles a rough sketch of ideas that were fully realized in 2666.Indeed, Bolaño began Woes in the 1980s and continually revised it until just before his death. By 1995, in a letter to a friend, he was claiming that it exceeded “eight hundred thousand pages” and presented a “demented tangle that surely no one will understand.” The critic Juan Antonio Masoliver Ródenas, writing in the preface to the Spanish edition, explains that “what mattered to its author wasn’t completing it but developing it.”

So what does Bolaño develop here? Like 2666, this book has five sections. Also like 2666, this novel gradually develops the story of a chase. And both novels show Bolaño using narrative in a way that differs from any of his other works: pushing the temporal and spatial boundaries of what can happen in a single section and knowing where deliberate lacunae will have the greatest effect. (In an act of narrative legerdemain, calculated omissions allow us to entertain the possibility that one character, in a marked departure from his past, now moonlights as a nightclub magician; likewise, one unnamed Texan may be an art dealer who knows the painter Larry Rivers and yet still commissions blatant forgeries of his work.) But this novel does not offer much that is not more effectively executed in 2666. Woes presents a narrative full of suggestions, echoes, and even suggestions of echoes, but too often the result is just noise. It strives to reach the same heights as 2666, but falls short, imitating the methods of the longer novel but failing to produce a similarly enthralling series of structural and thematic resonances.

In more concrete terms, this is the story of Óscar Amalfitano, a professor who also appears in 2666. While teaching at the University of Barcelona, Amalfitano has his first homosexual experience, an affair with a young male poetry student—which he later tries to explain by “reasoning that if the Eastern Bloc could crumble, so, too, could his thus far unequivocal heterosexuality.” Upon hearing of the affair, his university superiors quietly force him out. Together with his daughter Rosa, who has become so accustomed to her father “leaving countries for political reasons and entering them for academic ones” that she now speaks “United Nations Spanish,” he moves across the Atlantic. The university in Santa Teresa, a fictional town loosely based on Ciudad Juárez, ends up being the only place a disgraced Amalfitano can go.

Woes, however, never abandons Barcelona. Amalfitano maintains an epistolary relationship with Joan Padilla, the young poet, who remains in the Spanish city. For Amalfitano, Padilla seems like “the embodiment of an impossible trinity: lover, son, and ideal reflection of Amalfitano himself . But Padilla is, in many ways, also a male rendering of Lola, the wife who abandons Amalfitano in 2666: he is capricious, obsessed with another poet locked up in an insane asylum, and stricken with AIDS. The arc of this relationship is supposed to sustain the narrative throughout the novel.

The strengths of Woes, however, do not lie in such large-scale plotting, but in scattered episodes. A middle section examines nearly all of the works by the fictional novelist J.M.G. Arcimboldi, who Amalfitano translated early in life. Reminiscent of Bolaño’s Nazi Literature in the Americas, an encyclopedia of invented fascist writers, this section includes one of the novel’s highlights: a description of Arcimboldi’s noir-inspired novel, which reveals traces of Calvino and returns again and again to the Lynchian image of a detective kneeling “at a dwarf-sized sink brushing his teeth and staring at himself in the mirror.”