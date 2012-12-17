Michigan’s new "right to work" law may be the most prominent piece of conservative legislation that Republicans there have passed in their lame-duck session, but it’s not the only one to land on Gov. Rick Snyder’s desk. Last week, in a harried final session of the Michigan House that lasted until 4:30 a.m. on Friday, the outgoing members of the state's 2010 conservative wave successfully passed an omnibus abortion bill that will do profound damage to already-diminished reproductive rights in Michigan; a bill that amounts to a massive tax break for corporations at the expense of local government; and a bill mandating voters to affirm, in writing, that they are citizens.

And, just hours before the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in Connecticut, the Michigan GOP caucus passed a bill that would allow gun owners permitted for concealed carry to bring concealed weapons into spaces that had previously been off limits—like churches, stadiums, day care centers, and schools.

Snyder indicated Friday afternoon that he may sign this last bill, pending changes to its language that he did not specify. In fact, the governor, whom the left once hailed as an honest broker in a party of wingnuts, is expected to sign off on much of the far-right agenda realized in Lansing early Friday morning. The genesis of Snyder’s sudden right-wingerism is disputable—whether these are sentiments he has held all along, or he caved to political pressure. Either way, the late-night dramatics in Lansing are an aching reminder of the damage done when Democrats up and down the ranks underprepared for and underestimated the strength of the midterm backlash. While the GOP received a teeth-kicking in this year’s elections and the Tea Party suffered major setbacks, their legislative achievements around the country will have ruinous consequences for years to come.

Nowhere is this more apparent than in Michigan, an otherwise left-leaning state where some of the most extreme bills to result from the 2010 GOP wave are those just now reaching Snyder’s desk. This, after the November elections saw five members of the state GOP's swollen House ranks voted out of office. “It’s extremely frustrating,” said State Rep. Lisa Brown, a Democrat from the suburbs of Detroit, told me. Brown made headlines in June when she was censored by Republican leadership for uttering the word “vagina” during a debate on legislation that would become the omnibus abortion bill. Speaking by phone, over the din of the statehouse floor during Friday night's marathon session, she ticked off the list of conservative-backed bills en route to a full House vote: a bill to place onerous licensing requirements on abortion providers; a bill requiring a woman to pay an additional expense if she wants her insurance policy to cover abortions; and a bill allowing employers to deny insurance coverage for any form of health care they oppose on religious grounds.