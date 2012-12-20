Self also points out that the social revolutions of the ’60s became bogged down in internal disagreements and provoked the rise of the conservative movement. The backlash against issues such as abortion, homosexuality, and welfare allowed conservatives to replace liberals as self-proclaimed champions of the family. Yet the right was not seeking to expand opportunity so much as to defend the idealized family against moral threats and restore so-called “traditional norms.” And since the threat to the family allegedly came from an overweening state, social conservatives joined forces with economic conservatives in a common anti-government front despite the considerable contradictions between their philosophies.

All in the Family provides brief portraits of familiar figures such as Harvey Milk and Gloria Steinem as well as less familiar but important pioneers such as Frank Kameny, who was fired from government service in 1957 for being gay and spent the next half-century crusading for homosexual rights and respectability. Self also revisits critical episodes, such as the Democratic convention in 1972, when new affirmative action rules mandating greater representation for women, youths, and minorities allowed George McGovern to take the nomination, but polarized passions around issues such as welfare, abortion, gay rights, and amnesty for Vietnam draft-dodgers and deserters torpedoed his candidacy.

Other histories have provided more detail on the activists and the episodes that Self describes, but he is relentless in his ability to connect the historical examples to his overarching thesis. Consider his portrait of Kameny, who died last year in Washington at the age of 86. Kameny was among the earliest “homophile” activists and organized the first public protests in the nation’s capital against the purges of homosexuals from government employment. Self emphasizes that Kameny’s movement represented as profound a challenge to the nation’s self-understanding as the contemporary civil rights movement. The gay rights advocates were “arrayed against the country’s major institutions,” including the state (which made homosexuality grounds for dismissal from any federal job), the churches, and the medical profession (which classified homosexuality as a mental illness until December 15, 1973, when “we were cured en masse by the psychiatrists,” as Kameny put it). Self argues that Kameny and his fellow activists “took up the deepest questions of what it meant to be men and women, what it meant to be sexual, and what these matters had to do with the rights and obligations of citizenship.” He underscores his argument with a quote from a letter that Kameny wrote in 1964 to Sargent Shriver. “I write as a homosexual American citizen,” Kameny declared, “with equal emphasis on all three words.” Kameny’s example invites comparisons with the dissidents of the Soviet bloc, whose great insight was to act as if they lived under a regime that respected human rights. Kameny, in Self’s telling, is a figure who should be included in standard American history courses rather than relegated to gay studies departments.

Self’s book does many of the things that good histories do, offering a fresh and far-reaching reinterpretation of recent politics as well as interesting vignettes and detail gleaned from deep archival explorations. But the book also has the defects of its qualities. Self’s monomaniacal focus on family-centered arguments as the overriding explanation for political realignment leads him to minimize competing explanations, such as technological and economic changes and intra-party competition, or national unease over issues such as the Vietnam war and student demonstrations.

Self implicitly assumes that the change in national attitudes was driven by activists, which leads him to devote excessive attention to the internal politics and dynamics of obscure and extremist organizations whose public significance he rarely explores. A typical passage on black power name-checks “Albert Cleague’s Christian nationalism, Flo Kennedy’s audacious and unapologetic feminist politics, and Amiri Bakara’s probing thought …” Self’s obvious sympathy for liberationist forces sometimes leads him to odd conclusions, such as the notion that the civil rights revolution was derailed by Daniel Patrick Moynihan having pointed out, in the course of arguing for more investment in African-American communities in his famous 1965 report, the increasing number of black children being born out of wedlock. He adopts a studiedly neutral position regarding the excesses of identity politics, which makes it hard for the reader to understand why middle-Americans often found black, feminist, and gay radicals to be genuinely threatening, and why conservatives such as Phyllis Schlafly were not just playing on prejudices when they pointed to potential negative outcomes from the Equal Rights Amendment.