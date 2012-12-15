You’d think it would be a bigger shock: One of the richest artists in the world severs his ties with the world’s most powerful art dealer, after 17 years of working together. But the collective shrug with which the art world has greeted Damien Hirst’s departure from Gagosian, the mega-gallery based in New York but with outposts worldwide, suggests two things: that nothing Hirst does surprises us anymore, and that he may not be in the business of art at all.

They were a perfect pair, Damien and Gogo: the impudent British trickster and the smooth American wheeler-dealer, each of them in his way elevating the art of the deal above art itself. It was less than a year ago that Hirst and Gagosian foisted onto the world their enormous, absurd eleven-gallery exhibition of Hirst’s “complete” spot paintings, with the artist’s innocuous abstractions filling every one of the dealer’s spaces in what seemed less a presentation of Hirst’s work than an advertisement for Gagosian’s reach. (Who knew he had a space in Athens?) Lacking a private plane and with a masochistic streak that only runs so deep, I subjected myself only to three of the spot-painting shows. They were so anodyne I couldn’t even bother to get angry about them. “Some weird meme for the impossibly rich that nobody knows how to stop,” another critic called them, and that’s about right. Hirst really did have a major impact in the days of Young British Art, enough so that it’s of secondary importance whether anyone actually likes his later works. He’s simply there, a big shark in a small tank, forcing even those who aren’t interested to pay attention and even those who don’t like the work to put in on their walls.

Hirst has always been impervious to critical attacks or even to his collectors’ own distaste; he is, like a shark, in perpetual motion. In 2009 I forced myself to visit the Wallace Collection, one of my favorite museums in London, which Hirst had invaded with sub–Francis Bacon paintings of skulls and sharks and spots, complete with cliché gold frames. They were the sort of thing you might expect from a not particularly gifted high school student working out his teenage angst on canvas, and the British critics flayed him for it. No matter: He sold every one of them. The memory of his more significant work from the early 1990s, and the halo of respectability that money provides, was more than enough to get the work into a Dubai penthouse or a vault at the Geneva Freeport.

It’s true that the market for Hirst is going south—depressed, so the consensus goes, by his massive straight-from-the-factory auction of 223 works at Sotheby’s on the very day that Lehman Brothers collapsed. Gagosian hated the idea, not only because he was afraid Hirst was flooding the market but because the dealer wouldn’t be making any money on it. But Hirst has always been mindful of the vicissitudes of the art industry, and he’s written about it with an admittedly welcome openness. “The first time you sell something is when it should cost the most,” he has argued. Like a new car you drive off the lot, says Hirst, a work of art should depreciate over time, its financial value decaying as thoroughly as the maggot-strewn cow’s head in his 1990 sculpture A Thousand Years. Whether this is an economic principle or an ex post facto justification for his poor secondary market performance—an average loss of 30% since 2008, at least for those works that find a buyer at all—is hard to say. But who cares? In Hirst’s model, it doesn’t matter if collectors make a poor return on their purchase, since the lion’s share of the cash all goes to him and there’s always new money around the corner.