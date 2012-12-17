In 2011, Kerry was one of the leading voices urging a no-fly zone over Libya while White House officials were still skeptical. Speaking to the Foreign Relations Committee, he said, “The international community cannot simply watch from the sidelines as this quest for democracy is met with raw violence. … The Security Council should act now, in my judgment, to heed the Arab League’s call.” He also called for nations to turn over billions in frozen Libyan assets to the rebels fighting to oust Quaddafi.

Environment

Kerry, long an advocate for the U.S. to lead on climate change prevention, has compared the threat posed by poor international effort to confront climate change to that of war. In an August speech on the Senate floor, he said, “We all know what’s happening with respect to Iran, and nuclear weapons and the possibility even of a war. … This issue actually is of as significant a level of importance, because it affects life itself on the planet. Because it affects ecosystems on which the oceans and the land depend.” As National Journal’s Coral Davenport points out, “He was the only U.S. senator to attend key UN climate-change negotiations in Bali, Indonesia, in 2007, and Poznan, Poland, in 2008.”

China

Earlier this year, Kerry led a crusade to shame China over its theft of American companies’ trade secrets and intellectual property. The victims of this practice included a Massachusetts wind-energy corporation that lost the majority of its business when a Chinese firm stole its most prized technology. Kerry explained, “It’s a very clear and, in our judgment, egregious, palpable demonstration of the practice that we are deeply concerned about, but it’s not the only one. There are so many things: cyberattacks, access-to-market issues, espionage, theft. These are major points of discussion between us and China.”