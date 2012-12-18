I am confident that my favorite places in the Old City of Damascus still exist—after all, they’ve been there for centuries—but I am less confident that they will exist in recognizable form in a month or two. The rebels are at the gates of the Old City, and there is reason to doubt that the impending assault on Damascus will spare it. When confronted earlier in the war with the danger of pulverizing Syria’s heritage, the Assad regime has achieved a perfect record of unsentimentality. The Crac des Chevaliers—the world’s best-preserved Crusader castle—suffered shelling, and the ancient center of Aleppo has been pounded into dust. (Assad’s lack of sentimentality about the more than 40,000 dead civilians goes without saying.)

Damascus’s Old City easily surpasses these other sites for cultural importance, and it too could face ruin. So far, almost no fighting has reached the Old City. But its population is diverse, and its Christian Quarter includes religious minorities who have profited from the secular Baathist regime. In addition, much of the Old City’s inhabitants immigrated in recent generations from impoverished rural areas such as Hauran, and the from the outskirts of the capital. These areas are rebel strongholds—notably Daraa, the birthplace of the rebellion. This mix of rebel sympathizers and regime loyalists could make the Old City contested ground.

That will be a tragedy for Damascenes, as well as for anyone interested in human history and culture. With the exception of Jerusalem’s, there is no Old City in the Middle East as layered and thicketed with the cultural patrimony of the last two millennia. The Old City of Damascus has all the romance of the Old City of Jerusalem, with about a tenth the tourist traps and a seventh the eschatology. Among the most important religious and historical sites in the world is the Umayyad Mosque, at the Old City. It originated as a Roman Temple, then became a Byzantine church to John the Baptist in 391. At the dawn of the Islamic era, it served as a mosque and church simultaneously for several decades, and for the last 1300 years or so has been a major pilgrimage site for both Sunnis and Shiites. Islamic apocalyptic tradition says that Jesus, the second-most-revered prophet, will descend to earth from the Mosque’s eastern minaret.

My own trips to the Old City always begin with Nuruddin Bathhouse. Built in A.D. 1169 to honor Sultan Nuruddin Zangi, the hammam is in the spice market, about five minutes from the Umayyad Mosque. A visit starts with its brightly lit antechamber, with pointed vaults and cushioned mats and mint tea. The bathing ritual starts when an attendant orders you to strip naked, then wraps you in a thin cotton sheet and orders you to walk through an underground stone passageway into a medieval stone labyrinth, dark and billowing with steam, as hot and cold water drips from old faucets in each chamber. It’s easy to get lost, and to imagine that in some unexplored corner, one might find the ghost of Sultan Nuruddin sitting on one of the hammam’s original stones, or the ghost of T. E. Lawrence, whipping himself or buggering a Circassian.