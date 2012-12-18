It should be shelved in the absolute

library of amazement:

an encyclopedia in twelve volumes,

with a whole page

on the darkness of the soaked earth

in its bare patch by the door,

a section to the hanging leaf

with its coating of moisture,

one drop gathering down at the tip.



Another to the broken arms of branches,

the way the raw wood inside,

exposed, is already

starting to weather.

One volume to sounds of the air,

for where are they now, the sheets of wind,

blasts of thunder, awful silence of lightning?

Another to sounds of the earth,

the many tappings and batterings of rain,

the unlatched gate slapping the fence.