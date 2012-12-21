Benjamin Glass is dead. Benjamin Glass is dead,

and even before the news can reach the world,

the world agrees: the worst confuse virtue

with virtuosity. A fact irrelevant now.

All afternoon, across the Midwest states,

the kitchen radio is playing Hoagy Carmichael

and the middle-aged men and women are dancing

a familiar waltz they have almost forgotten,

and the immigrant boys play ball across the street.

They do not yet know Benjamin Glass is dead.

But soon, soon the news will season their mouths

like cracked aspirin and they will prop their glasses

on their wrinkled brows like altars so they can weep

more readily, and they will hear each other speak,

and Hoagy Carmichael, whose lemon voice is deep

and pleasant as an afternoon of ignorant dancing.

The obituary being written by his young wife

in one small corner of one small house in Ohio

will mention his belief that, yes, he'd die on a Tuesday

like today, the muted sun behind a cloud all morning,



the immigrant boys across the street playing ball,

the internet radio set to play the sweet songs

of the great-grandparents who knew what the world

really sounded like in that Edenic shadow.

All afternoon the Midwest shuffled its blank cards

and cut to blank faces, but now it's dealt the swift

loss of its spade, its mascot of the indistinct,

who sought to forestall the future by immersion

in the past. Listen: those boys squealing home

to say, bitterly, Benjamin Glass is dead.

This poem appeared in the December 31, 2012 issue of the magazine.