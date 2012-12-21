into a line, arranging

ordinary days

into a history.

In the laundry roon's glare,

I leave so much finished love

to spin in the rinse cycle.

Back in the office,

my father (who hates me cleaning)

reviews the key rack—

each number goes to a room;

the rooms with missing keys,

occupied. I tell him 21's done,

he returns the key to its hook.

A man comes into the office.

My father hands him the key

and deadpans, "These are the

good old days."

I see the woman waiting in the car

and loom down at my hands that

made the bed.