That's how you get scenes like the ones in Mission Impossible III, where characters are introduced with shots of a flashy screen filled with animated bars and moving headshot photos, or the many scenes in Bourne where evildoers stare at fancy digital maps in secretive operations rooms. Or the sequence in the most recent Bond movie, Skyfall, where Q, played by Ben Wishaw, tries to prevent a hack attempt on MI6's computer system. Rounded shapes, numbers and letters flit across the screen, before transforming into a 3-dimensional shape that looks like a chromosome and changes color for no discernible reason.

This same tendency to overdramatize technology exists, albeit in a much more subdued way, throughout “Homeland,” especially in shots of the operations rooms during the first season, where the on-screen information was often presented using highly designed, animated, integrated interfaces. The second season has been more subtle, but still contains some conspicuously exaggerated uses of technology. Characters use suspiciously elegant facial recognition software; look at beautifully designed screens superimposing a suspect's headshot with a flashing location; and use a Matrix-like interface to stop the vice-president's pacemaker. In one of the season's later episodes, Brody video conferences with Abu Nazir using Skype on his Blackberry, a feature that, at the moment at least, does not exist on Blackberry phones. This latter complaint may seem petty, but it also points to the fact that, in many cases, movies have extensive product placement deals with technology manufacturers, and exaggerating their capabilities helps to sell smartphones and laptops.

Of course, in real life, technology is rarely exciting. For the most part, we use computers by ourselves, hunched over kitchen tables or our office desk. Things break, and take too long, and our screen freezes when all we're just trying to do is watch the trailer for The Hobbit. Over the past decade, our familiarity with technology has increased dramatically, to the point that computer interfaces are one of our primary ways of interacting with the world and each other. That's why these misrepresentations are especially jarring: They misrepresent something that is fundamental to our everyday lives. Imagine if every time someone drove a car in a movie it was a Ferrari that spewed flames and put on a laser light show.

More seriously, this depiction of spy technology as unrecognizably sophisticated and beautiful feeds the notion that government agencies are mystical and magical entities. This may scare off the potential terrorists, but it also makes it harder to see intelligence work as something that exists in the real world, with all of the drawbacks and moral ambiguities that come with it. In real life, satellites can't be automatically programmed to follow a specific person, cell phones can't be tapped at the click of a button, and people's computer interfaces look hideous and lame. Sometimes technology fails, and tedious on-the-ground research is required to find out what's actually going on.

"It's the same thing that happened with CSI and forensics," Rick "Ozzie" Nelson, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies and a former counter-terrorism official, tells me. "When the government can't find a bad guy or doesn't know when something bad is coming, people think the government let them down because they believe it has access to technology that doesn't exist." It also, conversely, encourages people to think of the government as Big Brother—see, for example, Enemy of the State, in which a government agency chases down Will Smith.