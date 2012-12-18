Now, onto Obama’s latest proposal—and the reaction it provoked on the left.

Until Monday, Obama had held a pretty firm position in negotiations: In addition to requesting the revenue, which he originally pegged at $1.6 trillion; and while he was willing to cut spending, he wanted to spare the beneficiaries of programs. But on Monday, “knowledgeable sources” began telling reporters that Obama was making some concessions—not only reducing his revenue request, to the $1.2 trillion, but condoning larger spending cuts, including a change in the benefit formula for Social Security. That last part made liberals absolutely furious: Moveon.org sent an alert to members, calling the idea "a betrayal." On Capitol Hill, Senator Dick Durbin said, in an interview with the Washington Post's Greg Sargent, that he was strongly opposed to adjusting Social Security benefits—although he stopped just short of ruling it out.

Would a shift in the Social Security formula really be so objectionable on the merits? Opponents say that, whatever the technical justifications, such a shift would reduce benefits for seniors. These critics know that the administration has promised to protect the poorest, weakest, and oldest seniors by adjusting the formula; the problem, the critics say, is that the adjustments won’t fully offset the benefit cut. In response, proponents of the idea say…well, they say pretty much the same thing. They acknowledge that it’s benefit cut, even with protections for the most vulnerable seniors. They say it’s not something they particular want to do. Rather, they say it’s something they have to do—or, at the very least, something that is worth doing—in order to get a better deal.

Among those who seem to hold the latter view, notably, is House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. During an interview with MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell on Tuesday, Pelosi reiterated her strong objection to raising the Medicare age, another idea that Republicans have proposed. When Mitchell asked Pelosi whether the Social Security adjustment should also be a deal-breaker, Pelosi changed the subject. Keep in mind that, given the position of extremist Republicans, Boehner probably can't get a bill out of the House without substantial support from Democrats. That means he probably can't get a bill out of the House without support from Pelosi.

One reason Pelosi and other Democratic insiders are holding fire may be an appreciation for some elements of Obama's proposal that have not received much attention, even though they are important. Among those are the "refundables," which sounds like the name of a lounge band from the 1970s but is actually a series of initiatives that do a lot to help low- and middle-income Americans. On January 1, if nothing happens, three of these measures will expire: the Earned Income Tax Credit, which provides extra cash to working families; an expansion of the Child Tax Credit, which subsidizes families with kids; and the American Opportunity Tax Credit, which assists people paying for college tuition. Obama’s proposal calls for renewing all of them permanently. Together, these measures would represent about $250 billion in total expenditures over ten years.