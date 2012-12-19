Richard Koci Hernandez, an Emmy-winning photographer and assistant professor at the Berkeley School of Journalism, joined Instagram in October 2011. Over the course of the last year, he became one of the the photo-sharing service's most popular artists, and also its most vocal advocate, defending the lowbrow app to his fancy camera–wielding brethren.

Yesterday, Instagram did something so offensive that even Hernandez decided he may have to give it up: It changed its terms of service so that all photos taken after January 16 can be used in advertisements without compensation or the creator's permission. The switch was an intolerable insult. Hernandez, along with dozens of professional photographers, posted completely black shots in protest and decried the injustice on Twitter.

"To think that the things I post now could be sold by Instagram to Grey Goose Vodka, and I get zero compensation for that, that's like waking up and my neighbor sold my car," Hernandez says. Currently, Instagram’s corporate parent Facebook also reserves the right to use its users’ content “royalty-free,” but hadn’t so explicitly declared its intention to turn them into a giant stock photo agency that doesn’t pay the people it represents.

Many indignant shutterbugs jumped over to Flickr, where they'd started out years ago, before its owner, Yahoo!, allowed it to decline. Conveniently, the Marissa Mayer regime released a well-reviewed Flickr mobile app just last week, making it an acceptable substitute for Instagram. "For photographers, it's kind of like going home again," Hernandez says.