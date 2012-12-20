Ellis’ Twitter, followed by hundreds of thousands, is a sort of can’t-look-away, horror-show version of the narcissistic, ill-considered tweeting many of us occasionally do. In other words, like his bombastic fiction, it can function as morality tale, but the extent to which he has learned the moral is not immediately clear. “Note to self: do NOT take Ambien because of current insomnia situation and start tweeting about favorite records from the 1970s. Delete,” he writes, adding a layer of self-consciousness and drawing more attention to his mistake. “Slow day: drove around to The Decemberists The King Is Dead, watched Annie Hall, texted James Deen, grateful for Fifty Shades of Grey fans,” goes another tweet. (Taste being to the hipsters of 2012 roughly what price was to the yuppies of 1987.) “The fake-earnest Midwestern 'sincerity' of David Foster Wallace that a generation of babies relates to is the thing I hate most as a writer,” he argues in another. It is a serious and interesting charge. His account is full of them, in fact (“The fallacy of the theory that TV is better than the best movies is that people believe that WRITING is EVERYTHING when in fact it isn't”), only they are scattered amidst discussions of his love life and repetitive rantings about the relative merits of Fifty Shades of Grey and Silver Lining Playbook and those much-discussed angry provocations and banality for the sake of banality.

Ellis took the opportunity this week to turn a Daily Beast apologia for the Kathryn Bigelow tweets into a meditation on the way he uses Twitter. Sometimes drunk, sometimes sober: a mashup of “randomness and juvenilia and alcohol,” he informs us. “I certainly never thought I’d feel the need to consider having to write a sentence about how the ‘marginalization of anyone for something they can’t help (gender, sexuality, race) is actually unacceptable to me and always has been…but in REAL LIFE NOT ON TWITTER!’ Twitter seems like a writer’s funhouse to me, not something I’d use ‘seriously’ to ‘hurt’ someone. I don't want to hurt anybody.”

It’s an echo of Ellis’ defense after the publication of his violent novels. Those, too, came with a public distancing—the equivalent of ironic scare quotes at the time of publication, and a public recantation later. “When I got to the violence sequences I was incredibly upset and shocked," he said to the Times years and years after the publication of American Psycho. "I can't believe that I wrote that. Looking back, I realize, God, you really sort of stepped over a line there."

He is not what he writes … except the parts of him that are, both in his novels and on the Internet. “It was labeled fiction but only a few details had been altered and our names weren't changed and there was nothing in it that hadn't happened,” he writes at the beginning of Imperial Bedrooms, that work of fiction about his previous work of fiction. Or this, in 2010: “I think I was disgusted by what the values were of this particular world that I was moving into. Which was just basically the world of adults, you know. It wasn't that it was such a contemptible society, it's just that you have that movement from when you're very young to having to accept the morals and the values of the adult world. And so I was really writing a lot about myself in the process of writing American Psycho. Patrick Bateman was in a lot of ways, me. And I only feel comfortable saying that now."

Are the old texts or the new tweets more autobiographical or satirical? Does it matter? Ellis is an unreliable narrator, as he’s always been, but we happen to be living in an era in which anyone with a social media account is an unreliable narrator. Perhaps Ellis’ Twitter account is indeed conceptual art or a public version of the writer’s notebook, considered musings on the nature of art and criticism and the particular hold that their own prolonged youth seems to have over the middle-aged these days. (On this last count, at least it is far more interesting than This Is Forty.) Perhaps it is a meditation on loneliness in a world where connection of one kind has never been easier, and connection of another kind has never seemed harder for some. Perhaps it is what it seems on the surface level: a bored guy who likes attention. Either way, he’s getting those appalled eyeballs again.