There is an unintentionally hilarious line in the Boston Herald’s report Wednesday that several Democratic insiders have urged Ted Kennedy, Jr., to run for Senate if President Barack Obama picks Sen. John Kerry for Secretary of State. (Kerry would likely be easily confirmed, and a special election must be held roughly five months after his seat is vacated.) “If Teddy Jr. runs,” the Herald notes, proceeding to refer to Kennedy’s late father, “it will be the first time the Edward M. Kennedy name has been on the ballot since the liberal lion last ran in 2006.” Seven years—more than a full Senate term—without someone of the same name running for the same office! Imagine that sentence being written about you, or about any other name and office (except “George Bush” and the presidency, of course).

But being a Kennedy in Massachusetts means being expected to run for office—to wit, congressman-elect Joe Kennedy III—and it means that your running is expected to “clear the Democratic field” in anticipation of a race against Sen. Scott Brown, the outgoing Republican whom senator-elect Elizabeth Warren defeated last month. It means being expected to run even if you previously enjoyed a happy, prosperous, and largely private life, as Kennedy does: The noblesse oblige that Joseph P. Kennedy originally instilled in his nine children, including Kennedy’s father, practically demands it. The ensuing drama, should this decidedly un-dramatic person choose public life, would concern whether he is motivated more by high-minded noblesse or just a tired sense of oblige.

Kennedy, 51, has traces of his father’s round, boyish face and even, in his short “o”s, that unmistakable Kennedy (or, for the younger set, “Diamond” Joe Quimby) accent. By all accounts, he leads a mostly private existence with his wife and two children in a suburb of New Haven, Connecticut. A lawyer, he founded and runs the Marwood Group, a Manhattan asset management firm specializing in healthcare—the Massachusetts pension board is a major client. He pokes his head out to support regional Democrats, pleasantly deflecting questions about whether he will enter the family business.

In 2009, when his father died, Kennedy adopted the role of legacy-caretaker, sitting for an interview on “60 Minutes” to humanize his father. A great politician who had more than his share of human flaws, Teddy Sr. stayed by his son’s bedside when he underwent grueling experimental treatments for a rare cancer of the cartilage during his adolescence, and insisted, after the cancer forced the amputation of his right leg, that Teddy Jr. could still live a full, happy life. The side of the son that invests so much in the Kennedy narrative—it’s the same side that recently purchased Uncle Jack’s old house at the Hyannisport compound—might choose to run for Senate despite never having held elected office because, well, it’s what Kennedys do. Which is a fine thing for a Kennedy to think, perhaps, but not a reason for others to support him.