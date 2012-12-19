Editor’s Note: We’ll be running the article recommendations of our friends at TNR Reader each afternoon on The Plank, just in time to print out or save for your commute home. Enjoy!

First there were cads; then there were phonies; and now, there are assholes.

Chronicle of Higher Education | 5 min (1,194 words)

The man behind the drone: Learning to kill from a distance.

Spiegel Online | 14 min (3,478 words)