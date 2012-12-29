The distinguishing feature of the fairy tale, as Pullman’s selection shows, is its frame—capable of holding both ice-bright magic and bloody horror in delicate balance. Yes, good comes out on top, but it does not garner entirely decisive victories. In some versions of Sleeping Beauty, the kiss that wakes the princess is not the end of the story, but the beginning of a chapter featuring a cannibalistic mother-in-law. Good characters are often powerless to be otherwise—youngest sisters, village simpletons, the vulnerable and the weak—but evil is pervasive. Iniquity is not a single figure, but a poison that seeps in: selfishness or jealousy that becomes obsession. Though a particular lying brother or vicious stepmother may die, evil’s capacity for resurgence seems inextinguishable. Magic and violence coexist in the world of fairytale, their interplay extending beyond the beginning and end of each discrete tale.

And yet each tale possesses a balance: each problem is matched by an equal and appropriate solution. A flight from home ends in a rightful return; an evil deed is hidden, then revealed; a promise or a spell is put off for a time, but inevitably claims its due. This sturdy structure holds the potential for calamity and a countervailing magic. With these enormous forces—wonder and terror—safely contained by the narrative rules, life can go on at the end of each story. Though the tales are not parables about defeating evil, they are compact affirmations that it can be survived.

Pullman seems to understand this fundamental aspect. When he fine tunes stories that seem ill-formed, he tightens them so the symmetry of opposite forces is apparent. In the “Twelve Dancing Princesses” (or, as he calls it, “The Shoes that were Danced to Pieces”), he adds detail that fills in and smoothes the story, eliminating distracting hiccups in the logic. By handling narrative strictly, and by emphasizing the incantatory repetition of Newtonian principles—no action without a reaction; every locked room must be opened, every prophecy must come true—Pullman makes the stories more powerful, and more fully what they are.

Pullman’s greatest contribution to the Grimms’ canon is his reworking of the tale “Little Brother and Little Sister,” which begins with two siblings lost in the woods. They are pursued by an evil stepmother who turns Little Brother into a deer, and then they are rescued by a king who falls in love with Little Sister. At this point, the tale abruptly morphs into a ghost story—Little Sister is murdered by a jealous witch and her one-eyed daughter, but her spirit returns, justice is served, and her life is restored. In the original version, the sequence of the second half is incoherent, and trails off at the end. The author Jane Yolen has described “Little Brother and Little Sister” as “strangely conglomerate, as if two stories had been badly or inappropriately stitched together.” Pullman builds out the second half so that it is commensurate with the first, and he orders the flow of the narrative so that the happy ending, when it comes, feels deserved. By cleaning up what he calls the “clumsy storytelling” of the traditional version, Pullman allows the power of the tale’s tender opening and spooky finale to shine through.

The book falls flat, however, in its annotations. These tales have been analyzed and appropriated by theorists of every stripe—“Freudian, Jungian, Christian, Marxist, structuralist, post-structuralist, feminist, postmodernist,” and so on, as Pullman notes in his introduction—and compulsively catalogued by historians and anthropologists. When Pullman dips into the academic, his layman status is glaringly apparent. He sorts the stories into “tale types” using an obscure academic index and haphazardly links their complex kinship to the folktales of other nations. At once too cursory and too erudite, Pullman’s notes do nothing to enhance a casual reader’s understanding. Their shortcomings are especially evident beside the richly analytical The Annotated Brothers Grimm, published in 2004 but reissued this fall for the anniversary. In this anthology, the Harvard folklorist Maria Tatar unpacks each tale with a depth of knowledge that Pullman can not rival.