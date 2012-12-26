But there is a crucial difference between imagining Henry and imagining Mary. New Testament figures do not really have interior lives. They are mythical types, who compel us mainly because they animate parables that are extraordinary and moving (and because, in the King James translation anyway, the prose is so good). So there is an incongruence between the embittered but fully realized personality Tóibín gives Mary and the famous plot he marches her through; it is as if the spinster post-war Irish landlord from Tóibín’s last novel, Brooklyn, has time-traveled to the scene of the crucifixion. I don’t want a Mary this contemporary and human—just as I do not want a Jesus who hikes up his shorts.

So I did not enjoy The Testament of Mary; I felt I was a spectator to this book. I was never lost in it—not Ozick-lost, or Chabon-lost. But I was intrigued by it, from the first sentence. When we meet Mary, she is old, and she speaks in the sparse sentences that signify that elderly mix of cryptic wisdom and post-verbal senility. She is a widow, and her only son is dead, how recently we are not exactly sure. She is regularly visited by shadowy men who want to know everything she knows—and also to make sure that what she knows aligns with their message. “They appear more often now, both of them, and on every visit they seem more impatient with me,” Mary testifies in the first line of her book. “They think I do not see the point of their questions,” she continues, “and do not notice the cruel shadow of exasperation that comes hooded in their faces or hidden in their voices when I say something vague or foolish, something which leads us nowhere.”

Speaking to her visitors, she allows that she misses her son, but misses him as a boy more than as a worshiped man. To her, he will never be a god. (Whose mewling, puking little toddler ever could be?) And she does not hide her disdain for his followers: “He gathered around him, I said, a group of misfits, who were only children like himself, or men without fathers, or men who could not look a woman in the eye.” Her boy Jesus “could have done anything … he was grateful, good-mannered, intelligent.” But he chose to shine his light on a ragtag bunch of losers, and they pushed him toward a glory he did not want, until at last, consumed by their admiration, he did.

And so, Mary recalls, her son becomes so arrogant that he disrespects his mother. She cannot get close to him, always has to deal with his followers instead. Even his diction began to separate him from her: “he had begun to talk to others, high-flown talk and riddles, using strange proud terms to describe himself and his task in the world.” Mary does not buy the story of her son’s turning water into wine. As she remembers it, there was wine in some of the containers, water in others, and “in all the shouting and confusion no one knew what happened.” Mary is just as skeptical that her son raised Lazarus from the dead.

By the end of this testament, Mary seems to have slipped from melancholy into a minor senescence, as if the telling has sapped her strength. As the testament leaves off, the disciples have just tried to persuade Mary that she held her son’s crucified body. But the shameful truth is that she fled his crucifixion to escape the Romans. She tells them as much, but she knows that her truth is useless to them, and so they will proceed with their lies. Her son is dead, and in a sense dead to her before he died. She has little use for the religion they will make of his memory. And she has little use for her religion, either. “I do not go to the Synagogue now,” Mary writes.