Obama contemplated the Medicare shift again this year. And while Obama ultimately rejected that suggestion, arguing that it would merely shift costs to seniors rather than reduce the cost of medicine, he has indicated that he would go along with a different proposal, demanded by Boehner, to recalculate inflation in a way that would reduce Social Security benefits. On the question of how much new revenue a deal would raise, Obama has reduced his demands—first it was $1.6 trillion, then it was $1.4, and then $1.2. Or, to put it in individual terms, his latest offer would raise taxes only on incomes above $400,000, not $250,000, as he’d vowed during the campaign.

Still, locking in more than a trillion dollars of revenue, all of it from higher taxes on the wealthy, would represent a significant accomplishment. So would extending unemployment insurance, investing in public works, renewing expansions of tax credits that help working families pay their bills and college students pay their tuitions. Obama’s counter-proposals included all of these, which helps explain why, notwithstanding the gnashing of liberal groups inside Congress and more than a few liberal lawmakers within it, party leaders like House Minority Nancy Pelosi stood by the president—and stood ready to provide the votes Boehner would need, inevitably, to get a bill through the House. On Capitol Hill, Democratic leaders assess Obama's leverage more or less as the White House does: Obama has the upper hand, but Republicans control the House and can filibuster in the Senate. In any deal, they'll have to walk away with some concessions from Obama.

But with those concessions in hand, or at least within grasp, Boehner did exactly what he did in 2011: He pulled back from negotiations. This time it was to introduce his Plan B, which would extend tax cuts on incomes up to $1 million. The wealthy would still get huge tax breaks; meanwhile, the government would get a lot less revenue than it would under Obama’s proposal, eventually forcing deeper cuts to programs like Medicare and Medicaid. And did I mention that Plan B doesn’t renew expansions of unemployment insurance or the tax credits for families and college students? Or did you guess that on your own?

Boehner’s motives, other than to keep his job as Speaker, are unclear. But if it was a negotiating ploy, as many suspect, it didn’t work, because Boehner quickly found himself, once again, making a proposal that his caucus was not willing to support. Conservative groups blasted the proposal—because, after all, it would still amount to a tax hike on the rich. Boehner is ready to recognize policy reality; the right wing, it seems, is not. And while Boehner responded by promising to add spending cuts, it's still not clear he has the votes to pass even this modified version of Plan B. Meanwhile, Senate Democrats have said they won’t vote for it and Obama has promised a veto if they do, making it all an exercise is staged futility.

To better grasp the skewed perspective Republicans still hold, consider an issue that’s emerged as the major point of contention—the notion of “balance.” By White House accounting, Obama’s most recent proposal has what amounts to to a one-to-one ratio of tax increases to spending cuts. Boehner says the White House accounting is wrong, that Obama's plan actually has far more tax increases than spending cuts. But Boehner is correct only if you discount interest savings that past Republican proposals, as well as the Bowles-Simpson chairman’s report, included. And Boehner is correct only if you ignore the last two years of fiscal policy making, during which Obama agreed to reduce the deficit exclusively by cutting spending. Put all the agreements together and, even if you throw in Obama’s latest proposal, the result would be a deficit reduction effort that reduced spending a lot more than it raised taxes—even though, in the presidential election, voters made it quite clear they didn’t want big cuts to entitlements and they did want higher taxes on the rich.