4. Andy Stott, Luxury Problems. Earbud electronica that's not merely an aural narcotic, from a serious dub techno producer out of Manchester. With wafting, purling vocal elements derived from performances by Stott's former piano teacher, Alison Skidmore.

5. Dave Douglas, Be StillUnderstated readings of spirituals by one of our most adventurous composers and trumpeters, recorded in honor of his late mother.

6. Charles Mingus, The Jazz Workshop Concerts 1964-'65. A six-CD set of probing, groping, sometimes failing but always interesting concert performances by Mingus in his experimental prime. With Eric Dolphy, Jaki Byard, Charles McPherson, Clifford Jordan, and others. Most of this music has never before been available, except as bootlegs.

7. Human Hearts, Another. What would Lorenz Hart or Yip Harburg do if they lived in 2012? If they applied the craft of Tin Pan Alley tunesmithing to the mess of contemporary life, they might produce songs as fine and resonant as the ones on this under-appreciated album by the songwriter Franklin Bruno, recording here under the faux band name of Human Hearts.

8. Pink,The Truth About Love. Only the rhythms are upbeat on this album of clashing messages. Dance! says the music. Run away! say the words. I can think of no contemporary pop music as intelligently and infectiously conflicted as these songs by the never-rosy Pink.

9. Tame Impala, Lonerism. Dreamy, melodic psychedelia by a terrific newish band from Australia.

10. Frank Kimbrough Trio, Live at Kitano. A superb pianist usually associated with the Maria Schneider Orchestra, Kimbrough escapes Schneider's sizable shadow with this set recorded in the Kitano jazz club in New York.

Honorable Mentions: If this list had more than ten titles, the next few would be Accelerando by the Vijay Iyer Trio, Channel Orange by Frank Ocean, Ligiti/Beethoven by Jeremy Denk, The Creep by Ted Nash, and Warrior by Ke$ha. Yes, Ke$ha. After all, if one cannot turn to mainstream pop for regressive sleaze, where can one turn?