Editor’s Note: We’ll be running the article recommendations of our friends at TNR Reader each afternoon on The Plank, just in time to print out or save for your commute home. Enjoy!

From parcel to package, from jumpsuits to jeans. An English writer learns to speak American.

The New York Review of Books | 8 min (2,028 words)

Chivalry is not about respect: It's a game of manipulation.

New Statesman | 5 min (1,184 words)