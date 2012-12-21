A CIVILIAN TRIAL AND A MILITARY COMMISSION proceed very differently. A civilian trial promises an open hearing before a jury of one’s peers and forbids evidence obtained through coercion. A military commission is much less transparent and allows hearsay and evidence produced by coercion. “The motto of the commission system is ‘fairness, justice, and transparency,’ but having been there numerous times and observed the processes, the commissions are anything but,” Hina Shamsi, director of the National Security Project at the American Civil Liberties Union, told me.

While many terror suspects brought to trial by the Bush and Obama administrations have been through the civilian courts, one of the most symbolic and egregious suspects, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, has not. Putting him before a jury of New Yorkers whose lives he irrevocably altered would have been a powerful endorsement of the American justice system. The Bush administration’s refusal to do so lent him and other suspected terrorists a supernatural aura and legitimized a second-rate judicial system. It sent a clear message to the public that the U.S. government does not trust its own legal system to bring those who wreak the most havoc on American society to justice.

Attorney General Eric Holder was clear when he took office that he intended to try Mohammed in a civilian court. But in the face of public uproar and political pressure, the Obama administration reversed course and sent Mohammed back to Guantánamo. That decision is still reverberating. Andrea Prasow, senior counterterrorism counsel at Human Rights Watch, wrote in an email that the reversal of the Mohammed case “opened up space for proponents of indefinite detention and unfair military commissions to continue to advocate for those practices.”

A case in point is the decision this week by lawmakers in the House and Senate to drop the provision banning indefinite detention from the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) of 2013. The bill would also renew Guantánamo’s lease by preventing the federal government from repatriating Gitmo inmates or transferring them to state prisons. That indefinite detention could so routinely be written into legislation shows how entrenched the idea is in the minds of American policymakers. President Obama can get back on track toward his stated goal of closing Guantánamo by following through on his threat to veto the NDAA. But his willingness to sign previous defense bills with the same restrictions leaves one doubting. Shamsi said that, should Obama fail to veto the bill, “the prospect of Guantanamo being closed during [his] second term will be diminished.”

ONE OF THE OVERRIDING REASONS that Bush was able to set up an unaccountable prison like Guantánamo was because he relied on a small, secretive team of likeminded lawyers to define the parameters of executive power. They shared an extreme view of presidential power known as the “unitary executive,” which holds that there are virtually no checks on the president’s ability to protect the homeland in wartime. As journalist Jane Mayer reveals in her book The Dark Side, the Office of Legal Counsel, the powerful division of the Justice Department responsible for ensuring the legality of the president’s actions, became a politicized rubber stamp for Bush’s counterterrorism policies in the first few years after 9/11.