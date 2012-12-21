As I write, House Speaker John Boehner is holding a press conference to put the best face on the collapse of his ill-starred Plan B. This is the kind of drama that Washington pretends to deplore but actually loves. The breathless blow-by-blow coverage of the fiscal cliff negotiations is obscuring the larger significance of the budget debate for the country. Some argue that we risk a Greek-style debt crisis unless we change course. Not so: We’re not like Greece, and we never will be. The real threat is that we’ll end up like Japan—a prosperous but debt-ridden, economically stagnant, politically gridlocked country seemingly condemned to a slow decline.

Two lines of analysis underscore this danger. Writing in Wednesday’s New York Times, Eduardo Porter showed that on either the Obama administration’s proposal or the House Republican alternative, the portion of the federal budget devoted to domestic discretionary spending will shrink by nearly half, to its lowest level since the Eisenhower administration. That part of the budget does two things above all: it assists the most vulnerable Americans, and it funds the public investments that help build a better future for all Americans. Radical cuts in the domestic discretionary budget mean a society that is less decent and an economy that is less dynamic.

Concerning the impact that huge discretionary cuts will have on social decency, I have nothing to add to the analysis that Bob Greenstein and the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities have offered, so I’ll focus on economic dynamism. Public investment is a thread woven through the tapestry of American history: roads, bridges, canals, railroads, and land-grant colleges in the nineteenth century; rural electrification, the Interstate Highway system, the National Science Foundation, the National Institutes of Health, students loans and grants, and high-tech spinoffs from space and defense programs in the twentieth. Intelligent public investment has been and will remain an important source of economic growth. We need more of it, but we’re on track to get much less.

The Urban Institute’s Eugene Steuerle and several colleagues have analyzed a parallel trend pointing in the same direction—the decline of what they call fiscal democracy. From the early 1980s through the first years of the current century, an average of about 30 percent of federal revenues remained after mandatory programs claimed their share and we paid the interest on the debt. During the Great Recession, we got a glimpse of our future: mandatory programs and interest payments consumed more than 100 percent of federal revenues, and the equivalent of the entire discretionary budget had to be funded through borrowing. Even if we return to Clinton-era levels of taxation, substantially higher than President Obama has proposed, spending on Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, defense, and interest will consume all of federal revenues and then some, leaving domestic spending out in the cold. The part of the budget that allows us to respond to changing needs by making regular choices is getting relentlessly squeezed, with no end in sight.



So when Republicans work to minimize revenue increases and Democrats resist cuts in Social Security and the large health programs, in effect they join forces to threaten the key to our future—the investments in ideas, infrastructure, and people needed to fuel innovation and growth in the coming decades. That’s not the world I want my just-born grandson to live in.