Contrary to the claims of some politicians and pundits, we can’t cut our way to a strong economy. We need to get our fiscal house in order, to be sure. But we also need to invest in those key areas that can help boost the nation’s growth, which is still the best way to erase the debt.

Which is why, in the midst of its fiscal struggles, Congress should move forward on the permanent authorization of a simpler and more generous research and experimentation (R&E) tax credit.

Since 1981, the R&E tax credit has helped guard against one of the foremost enemies of innovation: underinvestment. The first of its kind, this credit encouraged firms to commit funds to research and development activities and sent a clear signal to the world that the U.S. placed a high priority on the continued strength of its innovation-driven economy.

Left to their own devices, private firms tend to underinvest in R&D because they are unable to capture all of the benefits of their investments. The spillover effects of research and development—those positive externalities such as knowledge transfer and information sharing that encourage further innovation and help strengthen regional industry clusters—mean that an individual firm’s R&D investments will likely benefit not just the company itself but the industry as a whole.