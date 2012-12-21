Long before the Mayan apocalypse loomed, people have been obsessed with doomsday prophecies. Look back to the Book of Revelation and count the times the world ends, then pops back into shape like a cartoon character flattened by a steam roller, only to be clobbered again in some new way. But this particular cultural moment seems obsessed in new and particular ways with the end of the world. Apocalypse is everywhere on television these days, from the zombie-infested horrorscape of “Walking Dead” to the post-technological wasteland of “Revolution.” (We might even add “Treme” in its portrayal of post-Katrina New Orleans.)

These shows are fantasies, but they highlight anxieties about societal dissolution that are all too real. In fact, this survivalist panic now has its own reality show, National Geographic Channel’s “Doomsday Preppers,” following right-wing survivalists preparing for the end of civilization. One might see apocalyptic portents everywhere in the political and environmental landscape: the melting glaciers and northeast hurricanes; the collapse and zombie-like reanimation of the financial system; the decade-long wars, and the eternal war on terror; the gluttonous rearing-up of corpocracy. Notably, none of the current apocalyptic productions approach the major real civilization-threatening danger: climate change. But for the contemporary apocalyptic imagination, it doesn’t matter how civilization as we know it ends; the apocalyptic event is just a pretext for the social breakdown—and justified violence—that follows.

When civilization collapses, two types of society typically emerge from the ruins. One consists of people who try to maintain standards of decency, consensus, and altruism; the other forms itself into a quasi-fascist community, generally ruled by a charismatic leader who commits senseless and sadistic violence. In “Revolution,” General Monroe—the leader of the militia that controls the northeast—is a sadist, using torture both to exert power and to satisfy his own desire to inflict pain and witness suffering. The governor in “Walking Dead” likewise uses violence in ways that are both publicly symbolic and insidiously personal. He even, at what would seem absurdly unacceptable risk, keeps captured zombies for use in deeply disturbing gladiatorial games.

But in these post-apocalyptic worlds, the communities committed to justice and decency must use violence as well. A recent episode of “Revolution,” showed a flashback to a moment shortly after the universal failure of technology. A man armed with a knife is stealing a family’s food, having captured their young child. The husband is holding a gun, but will not or cannot use it. Even after the marauder releases the child and turns to go with the shopping cart of supplies, we see the husband holding the gun with a trembling hand. The camera pans back to the bad guy walking away. Then there is a shot; the man falls. The camera pans back to the family, but it is the woman who now holds the gun and has killed in order to save their food. According to the logic of the show, this is good, necessary violence. There is, after all, no law; only force.