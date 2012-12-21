There was a time when he cooperated closely with the Guardian, the left-liberal British newspaper that published many of the leaked diplomatic cables. Now, relations have broken down irreparably, and a Guardian interviewer referred to him this month as looking like an “in-patient” and as “someone convalescing from a breakdown.” The interview was about Assange’s new book, Cypherpunks, but spent as much time questioning his sanity.

Standing next to me on Thursday was Luke Harding, Guardian correspondent and co-author of the book on which a forthcoming Dreamworks movie about Assange is based. In an entertaining subterfuge, he felt obliged to hide his identity from the people around us, who instead focused their ire on me.

“The New Republic? What’s your editorial line on Assange then?” snapped an east London girl with a V for Vendetta mask pushed to the top of her head.

Assange continued to speak, fluently, in a voice affectingly weak after his months inside. When he finished, he raised a clenched fist and was gone. The crowd pleaded for an encore. A Spanish-language chant rose: “The people are with you.” But the show was over, the curtains were closed, and the news crews packed up their tripods.

All in all, it had gone as scripted. And, in fact, the people around me seemed straight out of central casting: the protesters with their dreadlocks; the fur-clad West London lady telling Assange’s acolytes, “I don’t think it’s very polite of you to stand on my doorstep”; the greasy-haired roadie in a black t-shirt checking Assange’s microphone. Walking away from the Ecuadorean embassy, past the enormous Harrods department store, I had that uncanny feeling of leaving a matinee, when you suddenly realize you have been inhabiting a different world to the rest of the city.

ASSANGE’S SUPPORTERS STILL REFUSE to countenance anything bad about their hero. According to them, anyone who says he is impossible to work with are part of a plot. The women in Sweden who accuse him of sexual assault are CIA provocateurs. And anyone who argues for the Swedish courts’ right to try Assange is an enemy.

But the greatest threat to Assange is himself. He’s in danger of becoming just a character in a reality show, with nothing more to say than any other celebrity turn in the city’s theaters. His turbulent private life has so overshadowed his cause that it is now all but impossible to separate them. Even WikiLeaks is a shell of its former self, as former allies have given up on it and launched their own projects.

After Assange’s appearance, Harding and I bought tea and mince pies in a café on Knightsbridge, where he reminisced about the days when he could pop in on Assange for a chat.

“If Scotland Yard really wanted to drive him out of there, they would just have to turn off the internet. It doesn’t really matter to Julian whether he’s in Iceland or wherever, as long as he’s got the internet,” he said, as he played with a scrap of piecrust.

“I think he’ll be in there for a long time, it could be five years. But the denouement will come when he gets bored. As long as he’s got journalists, anti-capitalists, Angelina Jolie and whoever beating a path to his door, he’ll be all right. The problem is what happens if that stops.”

In other words, how long will it be before editors no longer green-light articles like this one? Will it be Assange’s one-year anniversary at the Ecuadorian Embassy? His two-year anniversary? Eventually, no one but his fiercest supporters will mark these occasions, and Assange himself will have to write a new script if he wants people to keep buying tickets to the show.