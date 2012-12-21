As the crowd chanted "Shame on the NRA," I found 70-year old grandmother Kate Ricks in a blue windbreaker and bright red mittens wandering up and down the line holding a poster that had been provided by the cell phone company cum social activist network CREDO. "The NRA has been hijacked by extremist groups who are totally nutso," she told me. "It used to be an organization of hunters and people who were rational. Now it's the gun companies."

Ricks wants a ban on assault rifles and automatic weapons and stricter rules for who can get a concealed carry permit. Unfortunately, as she spoke, Ricks quickly veered off message: The bigger problem is the widespread violence on television and in video games, she said, eerily presaging some of the comments from the man she had come to protest. "Some of the pixels on the screen are really gross and they get people into shooting folks," she said.

Inside, some activists were a bit less restrained. Twice, protesters from Code Pink interrupted LaPierre's speech, unfurling signs that blamed the NRA for "killing our kids." Each time, the security guards took them down in what seemed like slow motion. LaPierre slowly shook his head, and it was unclear if he was disappointed at the protesters or at the pace at which they were being hauled out.

Later, I overheard two of the folks who’d checked my ID when I arrived congratulating each other. "Just two. That wasn't bad at all," a woman in a brown suit said. "And that little one? I could have kicked her." She punted the air, laughing.

As it happened, the NRA’s promise of offering “meaningful contributions” for public safety boiled down to a suggestion that every school be protected by armed guards. Streaming out of the event, which was officially limited to credentialed members of the media, one tallish man sighed: "Back to reality!"