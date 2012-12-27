Louie: There’s never been a comedy quite like “Louie.” This is a weird, grim, discomfiting show, a stream-of-consciousness blend of Louis CK’s stand-up routines and scenes from his personal life. Parker Posey’s cameo as a love interest for Louie made for two particularly luminous episodes this season. His devotion to his daughters is the hidden beating heart of the show, and yet he wrings the most laughs from his darkly candid treatment of fatherhood, with all its inconveniences and emasculations and quiet rewards.

Episodes: Showtime has been cranking out some excellent shows in recent years. Lisa Kudrow’s “Web Therapy,” which began as an online series, is an underwatched gem that features a narcissistic therapist who consistently botches her counseling sessions. “Episodes” stars a British husband-wife comedy writing team transplanted to Hollywood to produce an American version of their successful U.K. comedy. Matt LeBlanc plays an amplified version of himself, a sitcom actor struggling to revamp his faded image. His sweetly goofy, sensitive performance—with the same hangdog charm he brought to “Friends”—anchors the show.

Saturday Night Live: There were a few shining moments on SNL this year. Best overall episode goes to Bruno Mars as host, which struck me as an example of maximal use of a host’s particular talents. Highlights included his smooth, winsome opening song and the sketch in which he played a Pandora intern forced to supply a string of musical impressions when the online radio service momentarily shut down. SNL also added a few promising women this season, especially Kate McKinnon, who does an uncanny Ellen DeGeneres, and Cecily Strong, whose “Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started a Conversation With at a Party” is zany and great. Frank Ocean’s simple, haunting performance, during the episode hosted by Seth MacFarlane, was another high point of the season. And Jay Pharaoh’s vocally uncanny Obama has improved steadily, gaining more swagger with every appearance.

Girls: The attention heaped on this show may be overwhelming, but I was hopelessly captivated by the brutal candor of “Girls”—and after watching the first four episodes of season two, which premieres in January, I’m convinced that the show will only improve. Lena Dunham’s character is complicating: where she was whiny and helpless in season one, she has toughened up in season two. And it is hard to overstate the power of those uniquely repellent sex scenes.