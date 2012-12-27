Writing about his obsession with art books in a wonderful little volume published this year—Phantoms on the Bookshelves—Jacques Bonnet says that “Images send you on to other images, artists to other artists, periods come one after another or echo each other, all with their cargo of art works.” And so it is when I think back on remarkable art experienced in the year just past. One show sets me to thinking about another, and I find myself remembering the exhibitions as I turn over the pages of outstanding exhibition catalogues—words written about works of art, while never trumping the paintings and sculptures themselves, can have their own kind of power.

Among museum shows, “Ken Price Sculpture: A Retrospective,” at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, holds especially clearly in the imagination, not the least part of it being the eloquent exhibition design by architect Frank Gehry. Gehry’s quickening yet surprisingly subdued spatial effects were a dashing accompaniment to the boisterous eccentricities and outlandish color combos of Price’s ceramic sculptures; the show, long in the planning, became a memorial when Ken Price died in February at the age of 77. Another invigorating meeting of artist and setting was “Picasso Black and White,” at the Guggenheim Museum in New York, with the Spaniard’s audacities and austerities given a wonderfully dramatic setting in Frank Lloyd Wright’s cool, coiling rotunda. Rarely have two transcendent modernists been so perfectly matched. This union of art and architecture, only a subtext in the Price and Picasso shows, was front and center at “Bernini: Sculpting in Clay,” the pitch-perfect gathering at the Metropolitan Museum of Art of drawings and terracotta studies that the greatest of all Baroque sculptors created as he was formulating the fountains, altarpieces, and sundry monuments that are his enduring contribution to the cityscape of Rome.

Historical exhibitions are sometimes as important for the catalogues that are produced as for the experience of the art hanging on the walls. This is surely true of both “Florence at the Dawn of the Renaissance: Painting and Illumination: 1300-1350,” at the J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles, and “Imperial Augsburg: Renaissance Prints and Drawings, 1475-1540,” at the National Gallery in Washington. We are taken beyond the boldface names museumgoers know. The result is a richer, more fully populated sense of the past. We see a Renaissance Germany in which Dürer, although of course supreme, can at moments seem matched in sheer craft and energy by the prolific Daniel Hopfer, whose mastery of the art of the etching has only recently come into focus. And if museumgoers who approach “Florence at the Dawn of the Renaissance” expecting to see work by Giotto and Taddeo Gaddi are not disappointed, they will also leave knowing the work of Pacino di Bonaguida, who brought a decisive lucidity and an appealing, sometimes almost naïve forthrightness to his work as an illuminator.

Leaping to modern times, there is “African Art, New York, and the Avant-Garde,” a magical, pocket-sized exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The show, which focuses on the early years of the twentieth century, salutes the rapid embrace of African sculpture by Alfred Stieglitz and other artists, critics, and gallerists. There are some especially ravishing photographs by Charles Sheeler, of African statues casting strange, velvety shadows, and of the striking Manhattan apartment of the legendary collectors Louise and Walter Arensberg, where early American furniture, African sculpture, and works by Matisse, Picasso, and Duchamp are arranged in light-filled, serenely austere spaces.