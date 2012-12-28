On its face, the logic is pretty compelling. If you just look at the lengths to which Obama went to offset the costs of his healthcare plan, it suggests even Democrats realize the days of the blank-check entitlement program are probably over. And yet I still think the Douthat-Levin thesis is off-base.

For one thing, it doesn’t exactly comport with the behavior of the White House. Obama’s opening bid in the current talks was $1.6 trillion in revenue, or about $800 billion more than what he figured he could get if there were no deal, and about one-third of the revenue he would raise if he simply let all the tax cuts expire on January 1. Since then, Obama has come down pretty quickly—first to $1.4 trillion, then to $1.2 trillion. Now you might argue, as I have, that this is partly a function of Obama being an exquisitely bad negotiator. But it’s not just Obama. Had Republicans signed on, the president would almost certainly have been able to sell the $1.2 trillion package to his allies on the left, which would seem to cast doubt on the revenue imperative Douthat and Levin posit. If it actually existed, then surely these allies would be hypersensitive to it.

The reason they’re not is because the fiscal long-game mostly favors liberals. To see this, let’s fast forward a decade or two and imagine a similar negotiation. I suspect that, if anything, Medicare and Social Security will be even more popular than they are today given the aging of the population, making them even harder to cut. It’s possible that raising taxes on the affluent will be less popular—some 60 percent supported Obama’s desire to do that in last month’s exit polls—but I doubt it. Historically, Americans have been sympathetic to the idea. And while it’s true that, as conservatives point out, you can’t fund the entire welfare state by raising taxes on the wealthy, it’s not the only source of revenue that’s likely to exist. If nothing else, I’d guess a future Democratic president could raise taxes on income well below $250,000—probably down to $100,000—without incurring major blowback. And, as Barney Frank has pointed out, scaling back our overseas military commitments is also pretty popular—both in general and in specific countries—especially when money is tight and the country in question poses no direct threat. Unless there’s some geopolitical development in the next few decades that dramatically changes public opinion—a cold war with China, say—there’s likely to be hundreds of billions of dollars in politically gettable savings there, too.

All of which sums to the following: Even absent new revenue, rising spending on Medicare and Social Security will be the political path of least resistance in the coming decades. And if the government is determined to bring its books more into balance, it turns out generating new revenue, or freeing up money from elsewhere, won’t be that hard. (Or at least raising enough money to muddle through for a long time even if we can’t balance the budget entirely.) While it may not be economically desirable to let the welfare state hoover up a larger and larger portion of government spending and GDP -- and while polls show the public opposes this in the abstract -- there will be no political imperative for Democrats to stop it. When actually forced to choose, no one wants their Medicare cut.

Or put differently: If Obama isn’t able to nail down enough revenue to make a big down payment on the welfare state this time out, it doesn’t mean, as Douthat and Levin would have it, that no Democrat will ever be able to. It just means we’re not yet being forced to choose between more revenue and Medicare, at least not beyond the margins. (Though one can never discount the possibility that Obama will agree to Medicare cuts that are politically unnecessary—which, you know, he shouldn’t.)