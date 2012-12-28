But did the referees make the incorrect call? You could argue that, the hit’s legality notwithstanding, they were in the right. For the rulebook also states, “If in doubt about a roughness call or potentially dangerous tactics, the covering official(s) should always call unnecessary roughness.” So we see that the referees aren’t really to blame: the play is happening incredibly fast, the hit was certainly vicious, and so they erred on the side of calling it. Moreover, roughness penalties are not challengeable or reviewable. The trouble, then, is with the rulebook itself.

All this must have been little consolation to the Seahawks. An incomplete pass (which is what the play would have been without the penalty) would have probably resulted in a 37-yard field goal attempt by the Niners; instead, San Francisco was given three additional plays to score a touchdown in the red zone, and, if they still failed to punch it in, a shorter field goal attempt. (As it happens, the Niners did not reach the end zone, and their 21-yard field goal was blocked and returned by Seattle for a touchdown. A wise man once said: ball don’t lie.) It must also be little consolation to Chancellor, who was penalized for doing his job and who in the future will perceive his options as either causing another penalty or allowing a touchdown. And, of course, it’s also little consolation to Davis, who suffered a concussion, forcing him to miss three quarters of his team’s most important game and maybe this weekend’s game as well. Finally, it’s little consolation to the fans. Bad calls deny them a fair competition.

Ultimately, though, who has the biggest grievance is not the largest question Chancellor’s tackle raised. Instead, what the league, the players, and the fans—ideally without Commissioner Roger Goodell’s trademark, blind-rhinosceros-like, ignorant steamrolling—collectively need to decide is whether it is okay for a sport to have concussion-causing hits that are also legal. And the slippery slope doesn’t end there. Given that so-called sub-concussive hits—head-on-head collisions that do not result in concussions, of the sort that occur at the line of scrimmage during every play—can also lead to permanent brain damage, should they, too, be restricted? Perhaps; but if we just purely follow that instinct and if technology, in the form of better helmets for example, does not come to the rescue, then the NFL will eventually become tackle-less 7-on-7, and until it does, it will be a severely bastardized and less popular version of its platonic ideal.

There is evidence this worst-of-both-worlds process has already begun. As 2011’s unprecedented passing numbers suggest, the new rules have led to a cheapened quality of gameplay in which offenses glide down the field with a frequency that makes it less enjoyable. (Remember in baseball when all those home runs ceased being cool and started being tiresome?) Probably not coincidentally, NFL viewership, though still the envy of every other type of television programming, has fallen each of the past two seasons, dating roughly to a peak of 2010—exactly the season when Goodell began to crack down ostentatiously on violent hits, leveling huge fines and almost engaging in feuds with certain players, most notably Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison.

The alternative to this slow path toward flag football is to acknowledge the dangers of the game, and draw certain lines—again, ideally with the sort of creativity, authority, and conscience that the commissioner’s office currently lacks. When you are choosing anything other than a dogmatic option, your lines are going to represent a compromise, but that does not mean they cannot be fabricated thoughtfully and with the buy-in of all interested parties. Just as it is presumptuous of fans to tell players what level of unsafeness should be tolerable, it is also presumptuous of fans to tell players what level of unsafeness should be intolerable; and any fan has the individual right to abstain from football (although given absurd taxpayer subsidies for stadiums, full divestment might be trickier).