There's nothing wrong with lawmakers stopping to think before trying to regulate technology that's changing more quickly every day. But the danger is that some things really do need action from Congress. The 1986 law governing privacy in electronic communications desperately needs an update, for example, and the sclerotic software patent system is more of a drag on innovation every year it’s not modernized. None of those got done this year, in part because not much of anything got done this year, but also out of confusion over what the anti-SOPA masses really want. And that's because the coalition of convenience—now vaunted as a powerful new political force—can't actually agree on much else.

That shouldn’t be much of a surprise. The group that stopped SOPA was a loose amalgam of giant Web companies, libertarian bloggers and think tanks, Internet freedom activists, and people who congregate in online communities like Wikipedia and Reddit. Opinions still differ over whether the groundswell was orchestrated by Google, or if the company simply provided a megaphone for popular discontent. Either way, it came from enough places that legislators had plenty of different reasons to listen—not least of which were financial. (Microsoft gave out $3.6 million in the last election cycle.)

But when other Internet-related bills came to the floor, the troops failed to coalesce. Case in point: The Cyberintelligence Sharing and Protection Act, which would have made the U.S. government privy to Internet traffic information gathered by private companies, raising the hackles of many of the same groups who'd opposed SOPA. Tiffaniy Cheng—a co-leader of the Worcester, Mass.-based Internet freedom group Fight for the Future, which had coordinated the opposition—said members of Congress came to her asking what the Internet thought.

"It was definitely a different kind of fight," she says. "There was definitely an anticipation and anxiety about 'what will the Internet do,' and 'where does the Internet stand on this issue.'"

This time, however, the giants of Silicon Valley came out in favor of the bill, as did Issa. It passed the House in late April before getting mired in the Senate (which Cheng counts as a victory).

On another major issue to come up in 2012—online privacy regulation—the anti-SOPA coalition broke down again. Cheng's liberal cohort favors strong privacy regulations to protect Internet users from big companies like Google and Facebook. Those companies feel differently, and conservatives tend to back them up, albeit reluctantly.

"I distrust [Google] more than anyone else, because of how they handle my privacy," says Erick Erickson, the editor of Tea Party–aligned Redstate.com, which strongly opposed SOPA. "I'm really torn on that one, because I'm not wholly in favor of the government telling Google how to do its business." Redstate’s tech writer Neil Stevens wrote that “you can’t legislate privacy in a society that doesn’t act like it cares about privacy.”

No wonder the power of the anti-SOPA coalition hasn't been fully realized since.

Here’s a truth that’s a lot older than the Web: It's a lot harder to get good things done in politics than to stop bad things from happening. Congress and the anti-SOPA forces came together once more to oppose a United Nations body's attempt to gain greater control over Internet communications. But when it came to passing a bill that would level the playing field for Internet radio services like Pandora and Spotify, most of those players failed to materialize, and the bill's gone nowhere.

In the upcoming session, Fight for the Future wants to do something proactive to solve the problem of excessive copyright protection, which even the techno-libertarian piece of the anti-SOPA coalition could get behind. But the rest of the Internet-using public?

"Everybody who ever shares something, or comments on a video or anything like that, we're hoping to get those people to take action," Tiffiniy Cheng says.

Lofgren, who plans to try a bill that would shorten copyright terms, doesn't sound optimistic that Cheng's forces will show up when they're needed most.

"That's the problem," she says. "Those who would like to make a profit, essentially for an eternity, will be here. Those whose financial interests are not present, who just suffer from the decline in creativity in a generic sense, will not be here. And that's why the voices of freedom do not always win."