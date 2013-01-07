Ever since, Saban has exerted a magnitude of power not only unmatched by any other football coach but inconceivable in the hands of an NFL coach. Through everything from weight programs to guest speakers to, one imagines, motivational tactics that have gone unreported, Saban controls his players in a way that a professional coach—who deals with fully grown men who, being unionized, have a collective-barganining agreement that limits practice times and severely restricts coaches’ authority over a slew of extracurricular activities—could never dream of. (For one thing, think about the additional level of control possible when all your players live on the same campus.)

In terms of personnel, having final say in the NFL allows you to draft players and make trades, but you are still constrained by a league-wide salary cap and you still compete against 31 other teams with roughly equal resources. By contrast, at Alabama, Saban gets to seduce several dozen new players each year from a national talent pool, in no small part by holding out the promise of an unusually well-endowed program. He is also able to cut them virtually at will and plug in the next guy, with no competitive consequences (in the NFL, you would take a massive salary cap hit). Of all Saban’s skills, recruiting is his strongest. He is so persistent that when the NCAA banned spring high school recruiting visits, it was dubbed “The Saban Rule.” (In response, Saban switched to video-conferencing.) Saban is routinely accused of “oversigning”—promising more scholarships than NCAA regulations permit, and then cutting players who don’t work out—and there has indeed been futzing with these rules. No scandal yet, though.

It is early January, a time when the chattering classes guess which college coaches might fill one of several—this year, seven—coaching vacancies in the NFL. The betting money is that Oregon’s innovative Chip Kelly will make the move to the Big Show—he's already met with the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles—but there has also been talk of Saban heading to the Browns, where he worked 20 years ago and where recent Alabama alum Trent Richardson is the starting running back. The scuttlebutt, however, is that Saban is staying put—as he probably should. There is a long track record of college coaches dipping their toes in the NFL, only to step back after a couple of disappointing seasons. (In the NFC West, San Francisco’s Jim Harbaugh and Seattle’s Pete Carroll are currently bucking that trend.) That’s partly because the college and pro games are remarkably different in terms of strategy, but it is also because the college coaches are used to a level of control over their players and teams that is impossible to enjoy in the pro game. Given that Saban has made greater use of that control than any other coach in history, one imagines the healthy 61-year-old will instead elect to stay put and make more history—tonight, the Crimson Tide are favored by more than a touchdown—for a decade or more.

Be impressed, but don’t be too impressed. Alabama has a lot more than 31 teams to compete with for the title. But the restrictions in the NFL, from the salary cap to player independence, make being the head coach of professional team an endeavor where success is more directly correlated to actual football prowess than being the head coach of a college team is. And there is something decidedly sour about building your legacy via the exertion of near-totalitarian control over your players and rigorous-to-borderline-illicit recruiting, especially when such methods are permitted only because your players are barely adults (and barely compensated).

Saban’s most successful season in the pros came in 1994, when he was the Browns’ defensive coordinator. They went 11-5 and won a playoff game on the strength of one of the league’s best defenses. From Bill Belichick, his boss at the time, Saban learned the importance of systems, of preparation, and above all of control. Belichick’s control-freakishness is legendary, of course. But it is necessarily limited by all the circumstances involved in coaching in the NFL, circumstances that have not prevented him from reaching five Super Bowls and winning three as head coach of the New England Patriots. As Saban enters his old home field tonight, the alternate universe in which he challenged himself to be a better pro coach instead of falling back on the college game should not be forgotten.