Just a few weeks ago, Beltway tongues were gossiping about Vice President Joe Biden being a second-term neuter. See, for instance, the Politico article, "Joe Biden waits on sidelines," which opened like this: "Vice President Joe Biden walked the halls of Congress and hosted top-level talks at Blair House during the last fiscal showdown. This time, he’s roaming the aisles of Costco."

Then, all of a sudden, Obama gave Biden charge of the gun violence task force he formed in the wake of the Newtown massacre. Next, Biden emerged, as if from nowhere, as a key negotiator in the deal struck to resolve the “fiscal cliff”—albeit one that much of his party did not particularly like. Just like that, Biden was maybe "the most influential vice president ever," according to National Journal.

Such swift reversals of fate have been common in Biden's vice presidency. Below, we revisit some of his biggest hits—and misses—as Obama’s No. 2.

Congressional point-man