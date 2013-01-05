In the aftermath of the FTC's settlement with Google yesterday, too many reporters fell for the line that Google used some fancy combination of executive charm and lobbying prowess to beat the federal government at its own game. You'd easily believe, from reading what has become the conventional wisdom, that Google managed to avoid any sanctions by meeting with John Kerry or paying off think tanks. What's lost completely is the real story: the merits of the Federal Trade Commission's decision.

The law-enforcing agencies of the federal government are powerful, and unlike a football team, aren’t supposed to try to win at any cost; they are supposed to do what is right for the country. The Commission was right to investigate Google, right to stop the practices it did, and also right to settle the case instead of beating the firm into submission. In the end, as corporate defendants go, Google was pretty clean. What saved the company weren't the millions Google wasted lobbying Senators or paying Republicans to be its friends. It was its engineers, who designed its services in a way that maximized effectiveness while avoiding rampant illegality.

The investigation showed that some of the allegations of Google misbehavior were correct. Forget the company's misleading “one click away” slogan: Google’s market power is felt intensely by advertisers and websites. And Google hasn't always been averse to flexing its muscle in legally ambiguous ways. In an important example the firm produced clones of sites like Yelp and Tripadvisor, complete with their reviews stripped from the sites. When the companies complained, Google, it turned out, effectively presented the firms with an extortionary choice: “hand over your reviews, or delist yourself from Google.” The former was a form of slow death, the latter, high-tech suicide.