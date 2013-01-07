Here we go again. Because the fiscal cliff deal left the debt ceiling issue untouched, Americans can count on a rerun of the mid-2011 “debt ceiling” debate over whether the United States government should be allowed to pay its bills. The deadline for lifting the debt ceiling will come in a couple of months, right around the time when $120 billion in 2013 sequestered spending cuts ($1.2 trillion over ten years) from the last debt ceiling fight will start to take effect absent Congressional action.

It's generally agreed that Obama and the Democrats did a poor job of handling the debt ceiling fight last time. Will they now do any better? It’s possible, but only if they heed the political and public opinion lessons of the last go-round on the debt ceiling.

Start with the “adult in the room” fallacy. That’s the idea that the President, by appearing to be reasonable and willing to make big concessions to his opponents, will gain a commanding political position. But taking the high road didn't work last time and it won’t work this time either. Back in 2011, the public did indeed perceive Obama as being more willing to compromise and blamed him less than Republicans for the difficulty of reaching an agreement. But his overall approval rating nevertheless plunged as the public got sick of teetering on the brink of disaster while the economy sputtered. In fact, his approval went down the most (16 points) among political independents, supposedly the audience most receptive to the adult in the room act.