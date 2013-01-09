Up north at the Times Magazine, Shapiro was eager to publish, but (according to McWhorter) he “could not get the letter past his bosses at the Times.” Way to go, Gray Lady!

The Times, S. Jonathan Bass reports in Blessed Are The Peacemakers: Martin Luther King, Eight White Religious Leaders, and the ‘Letter From Birmingham Jail,’ initially scheduled the letter for publication in late May. But first it wanted (in the recollection of King adviser Stanley Levison) a “little introduction setting forth the circumstances of the piece.” Then it decided, no, what it really wanted was for King to “write a feature article based on the letter.” Or, possibly, it wanted both. Before King had a chance to jump through these hoops, the New York Post (in those distant days a plausible rival to the Times) got a copy of the letter and published unauthorized excerpts, killing the Times’s interest.

“You have to keep in mind,” Barnard sociologist Jonathan Rieder informed me by e-mail, “that by the end of May and into June, there were lots of venues publishing variants and selections of the letter, and King and his people had not yet secured copyright.” (Rieder is author of the forthcoming Gospel Of Freedom: Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Letter From Birmingham Jail and the Struggle That Changed A Nation.) After the Times passed on "Letter From Birmingham Jail," it was published in Liberation, Christian Century and The New Leader in addition to the Atlantic.

There aren’t many respects in which I can even guess what it would have been like to be Martin Luther King, but this (highly circumscribed) instance is one of them. The Times Magazine was, in those days, a notoriously Politburo-like redoubt of editing-by-committee. It still was in the late 1980s, when I, too, had the experience of getting dicked around there. Like King, I was assigned a piece; like King, I was told to rewrite it (twice in my case, each editorial instruction contradicting the previous one); and like King, I saw my sweaty labors rewarded with the spike. My article, which ended up in the Washington Monthly, was--needless to say--many million light years short of “Letter From Birmingham Jail.” But the assigning editor, coincidentally, had once covered the Selma voting-rights marches.

Canvass journalists from that era and you will hear many such stories. At the time I expressed my frustration with (as it happens) Taylor Branch, who I knew through the Washington Monthly, where we were (and remain) contributing editors. Branch told me he'd long ago given up writing for the Times Magazine. Every time he turned in a story, he said, they’d give it to the beat reporter who covered the topic, who of course could only view such work as a potential reproach. In time-honored newsroom tradition, the beat reporter would either piss all over it or say he’d reported the same thing six months ago. “I actually think it’s a conflict of interest for a newspaper to have a Sunday magazine,” Branch told me.