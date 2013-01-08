Winner Selection: The Contest is a contest of skill. The winners will be selected by The New Republic's Art Department on or about January 17, 2013 from among all eligible entries received during the Promotion Period. The decisions made by the New Republic's Art Department are final and binding in all matters relating to this Contest. Winners will be notified by e-mail using the contact information provided at the time of entry. Sponsor shall have no liability for any winner notification that is lost, intercepted or not received by the potential winner for any reason. If, despite reasonable efforts, a potential winner does not respond within five (5) calendar days of the first notification attempt, or if the prize or prize notification is returned as unclaimed or undeliverable to such potential winner, such potential winner will forfeit his or her prize and an alternate winner may be selected. If any potential winner is found to be ineligible, or if he or she has not complied with these Official Rules or declines a prize for any reason prior to award, such potential winner will be disqualified and an alternate winner may be selected. Sponsor will successively attempt to contact up to two (2) potential winners of the prize in accordance with such procedure, and if there is still no confirmed winner of the prize in question after such attempts have been made, the prize may go unawarded.

Prizes: One (1) Grand Prize is available. The Grand Prize winner will receive five-hundred (500) U.S. dollars, and a one-year subscription to The New Republic magazine.

No cash redemptions or prize substitutions will be allowed except at Sponsor’s sole discretion. The prize is non-transferable and may not be assigned and must be accepted as awarded.

General Prize Conditions: The Prize will be awarded only if the potential winner fully complies with these Official Rules. All applicable federal, state and local taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner. No transfer, assignment, or substitution of prizes (or portion of prize) may be made, except by Sponsor due to prize unavailability and then for a prize (or applicable portion of prize) of equal or greater value as determined by Sponsor. All details and other restrictions of prizes not specified in these Official Rules will be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Each potential prize winner will be required to execute and return an affidavit of eligibility, liability release and (where legal) publicity release and any other documentation necessary for Sponsor (in its sole determination) to fulfill prizing (collectively, “Prize Claim Documents”) within five (5) days of issuance of notification. Confirmation of prize winner is subject to Sponsor’s verification of the Prize Claim Documents.

General Liability Release: By participating in the Contest, each entrant agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and agrees that the Sponsor and its designees and assigns: (1) Shall have the right to print, publish, broadcast and use, worldwide in any media now known or hereafter developed, including but not limited to the world wide web, at any time or times, the entrant’s name, portrait, picture, voice, likeness and biographical information, as news or information and for advertising, trade and promotional purposes without additional consideration and without notification, review or approval; (2) shall have no liability and will be held harmless from any liability, loss, injury or damage, including, without limitation, personal injury, death or damage to personal or real property, to entrant or any other person or entity due in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, by reason of the acceptance, possession, use or misuse of prize (including any travel or activity related thereto) or participation in this Contest or any Contest-related activity; and (3) have not made any warranty, representation or guarantee express or implied, in fact or in law, with respect to any prize, including without limitation, to such prize’s quality or fitness for a particular purpose. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to modify, suspend or terminate this Contest (or any portion thereof) should virus, bugs, non-authorized human intervention or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor, including but not limited to war, strikes, and/or acts of God, corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper play of this Contest and, in the event of termination or suspension, at its discretion, select winners from among eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the date of the event giving rise to such termination or suspension. Inclusion in such drawing shall be each entrant’s sole and exclusive remedy under such circumstances.