OFFICIAL RULES
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING.
Eligibility: The New Republic’s Photo Contest (the “Contest”) begins at 12:00:01 AM ET on January 9, 2013 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on January 16, 2013 (the “Promotion Period”) and is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia who are 21 years of age or older at the time of entry. Owners, officers, directors and employees of TNR II, LLC (“Sponsor”), its advertisers and advertising agencies, contributors and contractors, are not eligible to enter or win. Contest is void where prohibited by law. By participating in the Contest, each entrant unconditionally accepts and agrees to comply with and abide by these Official Rules and with the decisions of Sponsor, which shall be final and binding in all respects.
How to Participate: To enter, visit http://www.tnr.com/photo-contest (the “Website”), follow the instructions to complete the online entry form with the information/photograph(s) requested, and click on the “Submit” button to receive one Contest entry. Limit one entry per person and/or valid e-mail address per day of the Promotion Period in order to be eligible. The name of the “authorized account holder” of the e-mail address used to enter online will be deemed to be the entrant and must comply with and abide by these Official Rules. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, incomplete, late, damaged, or misdirected entries or prize notifications, text or email messages; interrupted or unavailable network, server or other connections including those through and/or by the Website; miscommunications, failed computer hardware or software or other technical failures; garbled, lost, misrouted or scrambled transmissions; any error, omission, interruption, defect or delay in any transmission or communication; traffic congestion on the Internet or for any technical problem related to or resulting from participation in this Contest; printing or other errors appearing within these Official Rules or in any Contest-related advertisements or other materials; or other errors or problems of any kind whether mechanical, human, technical, electronic or otherwise. The use of automated entry or similar devices is prohibited and entries made through such devices are void. By entering this Contest, entrants give their express permission to be contacted by Sponsor by e-mail for Contest purposes.
Winner Selection: The Contest is a contest of skill. The winners will be selected by The New Republic's Art Department on or about January 17, 2013 from among all eligible entries received during the Promotion Period. The decisions made by the New Republic's Art Department are final and binding in all matters relating to this Contest. Winners will be notified by e-mail using the contact information provided at the time of entry. Sponsor shall have no liability for any winner notification that is lost, intercepted or not received by the potential winner for any reason. If, despite reasonable efforts, a potential winner does not respond within five (5) calendar days of the first notification attempt, or if the prize or prize notification is returned as unclaimed or undeliverable to such potential winner, such potential winner will forfeit his or her prize and an alternate winner may be selected. If any potential winner is found to be ineligible, or if he or she has not complied with these Official Rules or declines a prize for any reason prior to award, such potential winner will be disqualified and an alternate winner may be selected. Sponsor will successively attempt to contact up to two (2) potential winners of the prize in accordance with such procedure, and if there is still no confirmed winner of the prize in question after such attempts have been made, the prize may go unawarded.
Prizes: One (1) Grand Prize is available. The Grand Prize winner will receive five-hundred (500) U.S. dollars, and a one-year subscription to The New Republic magazine.
No cash redemptions or prize substitutions will be allowed except at Sponsor’s sole discretion. The prize is non-transferable and may not be assigned and must be accepted as awarded.
General Prize Conditions: The Prize will be awarded only if the potential winner fully complies with these Official Rules. All applicable federal, state and local taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner. No transfer, assignment, or substitution of prizes (or portion of prize) may be made, except by Sponsor due to prize unavailability and then for a prize (or applicable portion of prize) of equal or greater value as determined by Sponsor. All details and other restrictions of prizes not specified in these Official Rules will be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Each potential prize winner will be required to execute and return an affidavit of eligibility, liability release and (where legal) publicity release and any other documentation necessary for Sponsor (in its sole determination) to fulfill prizing (collectively, “Prize Claim Documents”) within five (5) days of issuance of notification. Confirmation of prize winner is subject to Sponsor’s verification of the Prize Claim Documents.
General Liability Release: By participating in the Contest, each entrant agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and agrees that the Sponsor and its designees and assigns: (1) Shall have the right to print, publish, broadcast and use, worldwide in any media now known or hereafter developed, including but not limited to the world wide web, at any time or times, the entrant’s name, portrait, picture, voice, likeness and biographical information, as news or information and for advertising, trade and promotional purposes without additional consideration and without notification, review or approval; (2) shall have no liability and will be held harmless from any liability, loss, injury or damage, including, without limitation, personal injury, death or damage to personal or real property, to entrant or any other person or entity due in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, by reason of the acceptance, possession, use or misuse of prize (including any travel or activity related thereto) or participation in this Contest or any Contest-related activity; and (3) have not made any warranty, representation or guarantee express or implied, in fact or in law, with respect to any prize, including without limitation, to such prize’s quality or fitness for a particular purpose. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to modify, suspend or terminate this Contest (or any portion thereof) should virus, bugs, non-authorized human intervention or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor, including but not limited to war, strikes, and/or acts of God, corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper play of this Contest and, in the event of termination or suspension, at its discretion, select winners from among eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the date of the event giving rise to such termination or suspension. Inclusion in such drawing shall be each entrant’s sole and exclusive remedy under such circumstances.
Governing Law/Jurisdiction: ALL ISSUES AND QUESTIONS CONCERNING THE CONSTRUCTION, VALIDITY, INTERPRETATION AND ENFORCEABILITY OF THE CONTEST AND THESE OFFICIAL RULES AND THE RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS OF ENTRANTS AND SPONSOR IN CONNECTION WITH THE CONTEST SHALL BE GOVERNED BY AND CONSTRUED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE INTERNAL LAWS OF THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA WITHOUT GIVING EFFECT TO ANY CHOICE OF LAW OF CONFLICT OF LAW RULES OR PROVISIONS THAT WOULD CAUSE THE APPLICATION OF ANY OTHER STATE’S OR JURISDICTION’S LAWS, AND ANY ACTION BASED ON OR ALLEGING A BREACH OF THE CONTEST OR THESE OFFICIAL RULES OR THE RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS OF ENTRANTS OR SPONSOR IN CONNECTION WITH THE CONTEST RULES MUST BE BROUGHT IN THE LOCAL OR FEDERAL COURTS IN THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, AND BY PARTICIPATING IN THE CONTEST EACH ENTRANT HEREBY CONSENTS TO THE EXCLUSIVE JURISDICTION OF SUCH COURTS.
Sponsor: TNR II, LLC, 1400 K St., NW, Suite 1200, Washington, DC 20005. © 2013 TNR II, LLC. All rights reserved.