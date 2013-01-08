Retired Congressman Barney Frank and The New Republic's Noam Scheiber were among the speakers Monday at "Ethics and Globalization: The Tradeoffs Underlying Our Policy Choices," a conference co-sponsored by the Peterson Institute for International Economics and TNR that aimed to address "the challenges of considering duties to domestic versus global welfare, balancing economic goals between generations, expecting ethical duties from private actors, and reconciling global governance and local accountability." Here's video of Frank's keynote speech. Audio of the entire event can be found here.