The subtext of the Washington Redskins’ continuing to play an injured Robert Griffin III in their playoff game last Sunday—although the rookie quarterback was visibly hobbled as early as the first quarter, coach Mike Shanahan kept him in until he literally collapsed near the end of the game—is that “gritting it out” was especially important because it was the playoffs, when the stakes are highest. Griffin missed all or parts of three regular season games; but the calculation this time, with the game still in reach, may have been different. “My teammates needed me out there,” Griffin said after the game. “So I was out there for them.” Now Griffin is out in Florida recovering from an operation on his right knee, including his all-important anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). When his teammates need him on Opening Day 2013, there is a chance that doctor’s orders will prevent him from obliging.

In the National Football League, playoff games are at least as threatening to players’ safety as regular season games, and probably more so. The stakes are higher, which means players play—and hit—even harder, while the wear and tear from 16 prior games have made players’ bodies more vulnerable. (Anecdotally, the most terrifying hit I have ever seen came when Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark bashed Baltimore Ravens running back Willis McGahee in the AFC Championship Game four years ago.) Moreover, many suspect that playoff teams underreport injuries in order to play guys whom league rules might otherwise sideline: Frontline and ESPN noted Monday that none of the eight teams still active reported concussions going into this weekend’s games, in contrast to this past regular season, when an average of more than 10 concussions were reported each week by the league's 32 teams combined.

At least these postseason risks come with greater rewards—right? Actually, most NFL players receive significantly less money for their postseason stints than they do for a typical game in October.

The playoff compensation formula, as outlined in the collective-bargaining agreement (CBA), is simple and rigid, according to a spokesman for the NFL players’ union. All players on a roster, and sometimes those listed as inactive or on injured reserve, receive the same amount; their contracts, which ostensibly compensate them for the regular season, are irrelevant. Here are this year's payouts: