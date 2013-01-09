To celebrate our relaunch—coming in a few weeks—The New Republic is sponsoring a photo contest with you, our readers, as the participants. The theme, in keeping with our longstanding interests and future endeavors, is “Politics, Culture, and Ideas.”

We will accept digital photographs from both amateur and professional photographers. Please submit all entries with a title and a 100-word explication. Entries will be judged by Dirk Barnett, The New Republic’s creative director.

The winner will receive $500, publication in The New Republic magazine and/or one of its digital outlets, and a one-year subscription.

Please submit all entries by Wednesday, January 16.