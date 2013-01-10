The new constitutions written during the revolutionary years would require all government agents or ministers to “deposit all … paperwork in the registry for detailed inspection by those members who might want to examine it more closely.” This was common practice in England in the 1780s and the state legislatures of the early United States (facts that Kafka omits), but in France, this new ideal of accountability was designed on the grandest scale in history, a country of more than 30 million citizens.

Almost immediately, however, this ideal was challenged. Kafka shows how the quest for political liberty (and pure power) butted heads with bureaucratic nightmare. During the Reign of Terror (Sept. 5 1793–July 27, 1794), the so-called Apostle of the Terror, Louis Antoine de Saint-Just, called administrative paperwork the “demon of writing” and proclaimed “The prolixity of the government’s correspondence and orders is a sign of its inertia; it is impossible to govern without brevity.” He evoked the “terrifying multitudes of edicts and declarations that one sees emanating daily from some courts.”

Saint-Just was right to be worried. Not only had the number of clerks working for the Revolutionary Committee of Public Safety ballooned from forty to four hundred in one year, the great chain of paperwork was impeding the Terror’s killing machine. On July 1, 1794, the Revolutionary Tribunal was about to sentence all the actors of the Comédie Française to death. Realizing the travesty and disaster of such a decree a “simple employee of the Committee of Public Safety,” Charles-Hippolyte Labussière, took the accusatory documents to a bathhouse, soaked them so that they could be shaped into little pellets of paste, and then sent them “through the window of the bathing room into the river,” thus saving more than two hundred actors and citizens from the blade of the Guillotine.

Although it is his most dramatic story, Kafka’s point here is that it is not what Labussière did that should interest us. Rather, it was the explosion of “bureaumania” that had the most significant consequences: paperwork and bureaucracy became not only a means for subtle dissent, but also topics of public discussion, entertainment, art, and philosophy. By the nineteenth century, a leading government administrator, Jacques-Gilbert Ymbert wrote an analysis of “the waves of ink” which flooded society: “A thousand dispatches, parting from a thousand different places, are addressed to each minister.” Ymbert came to the opposite conclusion as Sieyès: in order to administrate, the great state bureaucracy was “sacrificing” liberty to the altar of efficiency. The great novelist, Honoré de Balzac immortalized Ymbert’s letters in The Employees, or, the Superior Woman (1837) and described in inimitable detail the often hopeless world of paperwork and bureaucracy that now ruled over Paris—what he called the Human Comedy. Banal paperwork became an unlikely muse for modern literature.

But apart from his discussion of Balzac, Kafka skims relatively quickly over the literary repercussions of “bureaumania.” While Kafka has previously written about Flaubert and Melville’s interest in paperwork, he does not do so here. The omission is a shame, for the examples would have enriched his case. Some of the finest literature of the nineteenth century focused on paperwork: Melville’s Bartleby the Scrivener (1853) features a clerk whose simple refusal to fill out his paperwork halts the world around him; Dickens’s Little Dorrit (1857) tells of a document lost in the imaginary, maze-like Circumlocution Office, which destroys the Dorrit family; and in The Scarlet Letter, the narrator discovers the story of Hester Prynne in the files of the Custom House.