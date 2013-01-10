No corporate executive's movements are tracked with as much rumor and fanfare as those of Google chairman Eric Schmidt. When he travels, it carries the import of a state visit; commentators scrutinize his intentions, and how world leaders will react. Such was the case with Schmidt's junket this week to North Korea, which he apparently made at the invitation of ex-governor, ex-diplomat, ex-cabinet secretary Bill Richardson, who was trying to get an American detainee out of the clink. Though Google said that the trip was "personal," the press still wondered what business upside there could be in publicly touring one of the world's most repressive nations.

Yes, Google stands to profit from North Korea—eventually. But that's probably not why Schmidt made the trip.

Like those of a secretary of state, Schmidt's peregrinations can be split into two categories: Those where he is going to directly negotiate with global officialdom over something that pertains to Google, like meeting with the European Commission's chief antitrust regulator or the president of France. In these cases, especially in Europe, Google is seen as a big American company that's undercutting traditional industries, dodging taxes, and mapping streets without permission. A certain degree of ring-kissing is expected from a company with power these nations deeply distrust.

And then there are those that appear simply as goodwill tours, to places like Israel, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, with Schmidt appearing as the Internet's ambassador-at-large. These are missions with a long view—the public diplomacy, the soft power. Visiting censorious nations is a statement that the Internet finds its way across borders, with or without the government’s approval. That’s true even in North Korea, which has broadband Internet but restricts access to an elite few. When citizens do gain widespread access to the Web—which Schmidt argued for while in the country this week—they'll trust Google products to help them navigate it.