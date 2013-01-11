Not, the diaries unconsciously make clear, that that project was an entirely impersonal one for Isherwood. The script’s startlingly misogynistic take on the tale—the villain of the piece is neither the monster nor his creator, but Frankenstein’s wife, Elizabeth—looks a lot less startling in the context of Isherwood’s more private musings. Women horrified him. A Freudian would have a field day with the gaudy gynophobia that’s on display here. As readers of his earlier diaries will know, Isherwood detested his mother—the “matriarch cunt”—with a vengeance. But in these, his twilight years, he saw instances of such, ahem, motherly malevolence everywhere he looked—and Liberation brims with his responses to them.

After his partner, Don Bachardy, endures a turbulent flight home to Santa Monica, Isherwood notes that things were made “all the more sinister because the cunty stewardess had just caused a drunk passenger to be removed from the plane right before takeoff.” Opening John Lahr’s biography of Joe Orton he is put in “a ready-to-become-hostile mood” simply because in the foreword Lahr thanks his wife Anthea for her “insight into the neurotic patterns of Orton.” “So,” growls Isherwood, “we are to bow to the authority of this cunt. Well, we’ll see.”

Nor does he bow to friends any more graciously. Michael York’s wife, the photographer Patricia McCallum, is a “silly pretentious cunt.” Dodie Smith is all right in herself, but her novel A Tale of Two Families is “so pleased with itself, so fucking smug, so snugly cunty.” It is, Isherwood says, mere “magazine writing […] the art of women who are delighted with themselves, who indulge themselves and who patronize their men.” There is, it seems, only one female in the world who is “sweet and uncunty.” She is called Vera Fike, and is, perhaps not insignificantly, Isherwood’s maid.

In the first volume of these diaries, Isherwood related with a kind of gleeful pride how Auden had once “almost admiringly” told him “that I was the cruellest and most unscrupulous person he had ever met.” Auden, who was far from well-behaved himself, knew of what he spoke. Indeed, the Isherwood of Liberation is so snidely self-regarding, so casually cutting, that it is hard to credit anyone believes this stuff belongs in the public realm. Couldn’t the entry on Auden’s death, for instance, have been cut? It’s one thing to read about Isherwood’s weeping over the fact that his friend “didn’t get the Nobel Prize, after all”; quite another to be told—in the very next breath—that our dear diddums of a diarist is suffering with a sore throat. But like life, death didn’t bring out the best in Isherwood. “I am glad that Chester [Kallman] is dead,” he writes in January 1975. After all, Auden’s lover “might just possibly have made difficulties for me, out of mere meanness, when the time came for me to ask permission to include some of Wystan’s lines in my book.” Not that his feelings were entirely selfish: Kallman “was obviously terribly unhappy—partly no doubt because of typical Jewish guilt feelings about his behavior to Wystan.”

That “typical,” by the way, is typical. In Goodbye to Berlin, Sally Bowles complains about the gropings she has to endure from some “awful old Jew” in the movie business. (By 1972, when the movie business proper restaged the scene, he’d become simply a “ghastly old producer.”) Isherwood, these diaries show, was no less prejudiced. Peter Brook is “a showy Jewish ass.” Elliott Gould is a “loathsome slob-Jew.” Olympic champion Mark Spitz is “a gloomy pretentious self-satisfied Jewish drear, with unsexy legs.” As for writers, Philip Roth’s The Breast is “so Jewish in its boring gallows humor and its delight in misfortune,” while Irwin Shaw “has turned into the usual type of heavy-duty huffing and puffing Jewish writer, oracular but unsure of himself, and expecting a pogrom to start any minute.” Can’t think why, Herr Issyvoo…